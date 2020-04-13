SELINSGROVE — Family physician Dr. James Chlebowski expects America will evolve into a "culture of masks" even after the coronavirus pandemic abates.
Chlebowski, who works at the Family Practice Center clinic in Selinsgrove, said people will become accustomed to wearing masks in public as a way of slowing down the spread of the potentially deadly disease.
"Hong Kong and South Korea have been a culture of masks since the SARS epidemic in 2004" and those countries were able to slow the spread of COVID-19 much quicker than other nations, he said. "We'll get to that."
While surgical and homemade masks covering the nose and mouth can be restrictive — Chlebowski shaved his beard to make it easier to wear — he said they're also effective.
"People are wearing them and have practiced social distancing and it has made a difference," he said.
Chlebowski said Americans should get used to wearing protective coverings even as the threat of coronavirus diminishes since the number of respiratory illnesses will begin to rise in the fall.
He's heartened that Valley residents have heeded Gov. Tom Wolf's recommendation that masks be worn in public.
On Saturday, 300 fabric masks were given away within minutes to people who showed up at the former Kmart parking lot in Shamokin Dam. Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way President and CEO Joanne Troutman said the event, co-sponsored by the Greater Susquehanna Chamber of Commerce, will be repeated on Wednesday at a time to be announced soon.
"I do think we're going to see more people employing more infection-control measures moving forward," Troutman said. "I think some of that will be out of an abundance of caution. I think some of that will be related to anxieties that have developed throughout this."
She also expects the health crisis will also spur change in the way people interact.
"I think we're all going to be more thoughtful about the way we conduct our business as it relates to infection control," Troutman said.
About half of the patients visiting the Family Practice Center clinic in Selinsgrove are masked, Chlebowski said.
The health crisis is also changing the way he and other medical providers approach their work.
"My days are very different," he said, particularly in the way he consults patients. "It's the most surreal experience for all of us."
Before the pandemic, Chlebowski would see between 20 and 30 patients at the clinic each day.
Now the office is only partly staffed, with some of the 20 professionals furloughed as a way to cut costs. The rest of the medical providers and staff wear masks and eye protection and have their temperature taken twice a day to ensure it is below 100.5 degrees Fahrenheit.
On Monday, he had 24 patients scheduled, but only a handful came into his office after being screened. The rest of them received a phone call or were seen via video.
"I've looked at a rash and a few throats on video," Chlebowski said.
"We're here half of what we were before," he said, anticipating telemedicine will continue to rise as more patients become comfortable with remote physician consultations. "Video visits will allow us to connect with more people."
For Chlebowski, the father of four with two children still living at home, his home routine has also changed.
At the end of the workday, he enters his house through a back door, puts his clothing in the washing machine and showers "right away."
Chlebowski had hoped to help out his medical colleagues in New York where more than 9,300 people have died from COVID-19 and more than 188,000 have become ill.
At age 55, however, he learned he was too old to volunteer.
"The bottom line is we take care of people," said Chlebowski.