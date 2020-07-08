SUNBURY — As PA CareerLink Northumberland/Snyder/Union Counties prepares to re-open, unemployment claimants are reminded that the Unemployment Compensation courtesy phone will not be available. Additionally, all services will be available by appointment only. These steps are being taken to protect the health and safety of our customers and staff by following COVID-19 social distancing and mitigation recommendations.
In the meantime, claimants can use the following methods to reach the unemployment compensation service centers. Please be patient as the call center staff are working through a record-breaking number of claims and helping as many people as possible each day with questions and claims issues.
When reopening, the PA CareerLink Northumberland/Snyder/Union Counties will offer onsite services by appointment only and will continue offering remote services. Services include career exploration, job search assistance, resume development, access to training funds for qualifying customers, GED test prep, and assistance for target jobseeker populations including veterans, young adults, in-school youth, persons with disabilities, re-entrants, and dislocated workers.
Currently, these services are only available remotely. Call 570-988-7301 and leave a detailed message. Staff will promptly return your message.
— THE DAILY ITEM