SELINSGROVE — CommunityAid chose Union-Snyder Community Action Agency (CAA) to join a Major Partnership program. The regional nonprofit will receive $300,000 over a three-year funding cycle.
The funds will be used to support the development and implementation of the CAA’s new Service Navigation program. The local CAA is one of six Pennsylvania organizations chosen to join the Major Partnership.
To learn more about CAA’s Service Navigation or their Major Partnership with CommunityAid, contact Sue Auman, executive director, at sauman@union-snydercaa.org or 570-374- 0181.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO