Union and Snyder counties will soon offer a new diversionary program for first-time, non-violent offenders of summary offenses.
President Judge Michael T. Hudock has issued a judicial administrative order authorizing the creation of the diversionary program for use in district court cases involving summary cases which are the lowest level of crimes in Pennsylvania. Summary offenses include underage drinking, loitering, disorderly conduct and harassment.
The new diversion program will be similar to the Accelerated Rehabilitation Disposition (ARD) Program which has been in effect at the Common Pleas Court level for decades and allows eligible offenders to avoid having a criminal record.
According to Hudock's court order, eligible participants will be required to undergo between 90 and 180 days of unsupervised probation and complete community service before the citation is dismissed.
District Judge Lori R. Hackenberg said the program still requires an offender to face consequences while giving them an opportunity to maintain a clean record.
"And it gives judges a lot more discretion," she said.
"Diversion programs are meant to give second chances to first-time offenders so they can make amends without having a criminal record," Snyder County District Attorney Michael Piecuch said. "We appreciate that Judge Hudock has given the program the green light.”
Piecuch, who serves as chairman of the Snyder County Criminal Justice Advisory Board, plans to meet with Snyder County’s district judges, local law enforcement and victim advocates to help draft guidelines for the new diversion program. An implementation date has not yet been set.
While in the program, offenders will be required to pay restitution, perform community service, and complete any programs or evaluations ordered by the presiding district judge. If they do not successfully complete the requirements, then the prosecution proceeds.