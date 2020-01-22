A deep and longstanding conflict over homosexuality within the United Methodist Church has reached a critical point as the issue comes up for a vote in May.
Several proposals have been pitched to address the issue of whether to allow LGBTQ clergy and gay marriage within the church, including a plan called "A Protocol of Reconciliation and Grace Through Separation" that would allow individual churches to decide whether to include the LGBTQ community.
In May, clergy and lay delegates will be elected to vote on behalf of the United Methodist Church worldwide during the General Conference in Minneapolis.
Despite decades of debate over the issue, Janelle Walker, spokesman for the Susquehanna Conference representing 840 churches in Central Pennsylvania, said she doesn't "know where this is going to end."
Getting the most attention is the "Grace Through Separation" plan to split the denomination that was proposed by 16 United Methodist bishops and advocacy group leaders.
United Methodist Bishop John Yambasu of Sierra Leone, who convened the group that led to the negotiations last summer, said a failure of the proposal would be "catastrophic for the church."
"It would be total disaster," Yambasu said. "It would mean more pain and more harm to the entire church."
There is division even across Central Pennsylvania, which includes churches in more progressive cities like Harrisburg and conservative rural towns like Selinsgrove.
Since the "Grace Through Separation" plan would allow each church to decide whether to permit gay clergy or same-sex marriage, Walker said it seems to be "appealing" to area denominations.
"I hope the church will be united at the end, but it's too soon to say what will happen. We will all be on the edge of our seats," said Walker of the highly-anticipated vote.
Rev. Tom Berlin, who represented centrists in the group advocating for the "Grace Through Separation" said the upcoming conference is an opportunity for the United Methodist Church to demonstrate meaningful collaboration.
"We're asking them to do something historic, not just for the United Methodist Church, but frankly something needed in America and in the world right now, which is to watch a group of people in a large, 12 million-person institution cooperate in such a way that we help each other do the things that we desire to do and answer the callings we feel God has laid on our hearts," said Berlin.