SUNBURY — The Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way is hosting a week of virtual diversity programs starting Monday.
The organization and its Diversity and Inclusion Impact Council is launching the "Not In Our Valley" campaign to address racism and bullying and create safe, inclusive communities in the Valley.
The initiative aims to spur educated discussions on race and inclusion; develop diversity committees, funded partners, community events, programs and activities and aid in the understanding of the inclusion and equity needs in the community through virtual programs and online challenges.
"Together, as leaders in our community and on behalf of our organizations across the Greater Susquehanna Valley, we pledge to work for this change in ourselves, our organizations and the broader community," said Joanne Troutman, president and CEO of the United Way.
Johanna Kiska, a Susquehanna University student and intern at the United Ways's Diversity and Inclusion Impact Council, has been developing the program since September.
The Not In Our Valley campaign "has an overarching mission of creating a safe environment free of hate, bigotry, and bullying of individuals, communities, and groups. So, the idea of this week had long been in the minds of those in the council. We'd love to see those in the community to get involved," Kiska said.
Information and access to the Not In Our Valley campaign and events are available at niov.org/diversityweek.