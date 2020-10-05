SELINSGROVE — Some Susquehanna University students have expressed concern that a change in the university's COVID-19 protocol is putting others at risk.
Students residing in four residence halls were quarantined beginning at 9 p.m. Sunday to allow individual COVID-19 testing but after several of the isolated students complained about meals being delivered to their buildings late and cold, the university told the students on Monday to leave their halls and pick up meals at the fieldhouse.
Previously, quarantined students had all of their meals delivered to them.
Junior Devonne Tourre, who is not among the quarantined students, said the entire campus was not notified of the change in protocol.
"That should have been announced" to prevent non-quarantined students from possibly coming into contact with a student who may be infected, he said.
The student-run newspaper, The Quill, announced on Twitter Monday afternoon that one of its editors is among the group being quarantined and they were all told to pick up meals in the fieldhouse.
Responding to the tweet, Mike Coyne, the university's executive vice president, said a new approach was being taken regarding meal delivery to quarantined students amid the pandemic.
"We are trying this new tack in response to our monitoring of what other schools are doing," Coyne said.
Allowing students to leave their residence halls to pick up meals will give them more control over their meals and some exercise, he added.
Tourre said he heard that delivering individual meals to about 200 quarantined students was too much for the college and prompted the new approach.
The university did not respond to specific questions about the meal delivery issue.
"The university is doing all it can to protect the health and safety of its students, and manage their comfort level, during this time," Susquehanna spokeswoman Amanda O'Rourke said.
The university is frequently testing the wastewater at each of the residence halls and is quarantining buildings when a possible case is detected.
Six students have tested positive for COVID-19 since the fall semester began, according to Susquehanna's website. A total of 570 students tested negative for the virus and nine students' tests were inconclusive in the past two weeks.
"I'm worried just like anyone else is," said Tourre, who said he and other students are "taking all the precautions. We're wearing masks, standing six feet apart, wiping down surfaces."