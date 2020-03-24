SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University has donated medical supplies to local care facilities and first-responders during the coronavirus pandemic.
The university had ordered the supplies earlier this year in response to the early warnings of the disease and the flu season.
Since the campus is closed for the rest of the semester it is donating 3,000 gloves and 500 masks to Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg; 300 masks, 100 disposable gowns and 24 pairs of goggles to Selinsgrove Center; 1,000 gloves and 60 masks to Selinsgrove Police Department and 60 masks to DH&L Ambulance.
“With the remainder of the semester moved to online, we wanted these supplies to go to those who need them most in our community,” said Chris Bailey, director of facilities management at Susquehanna. “This is one way we can help our local first responders and health care providers who continue to work diligently to keep our communities safe.”
Selinsgrove Police Chief Tom Garlock said the items are appreciated.
"If the environment becomes increasingly hazardous, we are going to go through stuff quickly," he said.