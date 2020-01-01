University freshman's term on Selinsgrove council starts Monday

SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University freshman Chris Kalcich will be sworn into office as a Selinsgrove borough council member Monday.
He became interested in public office after joining the Snyder County Democratic Committee last year while he studied at Selinsgrove High School.
"Politics played a part, but I really like the connections I made," said Kalcich, who is studying studio art, drawing and painting and political science at SU.
His main interest is supporting children's programs and raising awareness about what the community has to offer, including recreational opportunities provided at the Regional Engagement Center where he has a part-time job.
Marvin Rudnitsky, chairman of the borough board, recently met with Kalcich to determine what committees he'd be interested in serving on during his four-year term.
"He's a bright young man," said Rudnitsky.
Kalcich will take office at Monday's 7 p.m. public board meeting. He is filling the seat held for 12 years by Shane Hendricks who chose not to run for another term.
Council members Richard Mease and Grant Neff won re-election and will also be sworn in.
Among the issues the seven-member panel will be deciding in the first few months of the new year is finding a successor to borough Manager Paul Williams who is retiring Feb. 15.
Williams said the borough has received 14 applications for the job he held for more than seven years.
Rudnitsky said the personnel committee, which includes himself, Mease and committee chairwoman Sara Lauver, will begin narrowing the pool in a few weeks.
He does not expect to have a replacement installed before Williams' retirement date but said the borough manager has offered to provide consulting services for a few months to ease the transition.
"I'll be here until May," said Williams.