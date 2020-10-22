SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University is ranked among the nation's most environmentally responsible colleges by The Princeton Review.
The university is listed among 416 colleges in the 2021 edition of The Princeton Review Guide to Green Colleges.
Susquehanna was chosen based on a survey of administrators at 695 colleges regarding their institutions' sustainability-related policies, practices and programs.
"We are honored to again be recognized for in our ongoing sustainability efforts," said Kathy Straub, professor and chair of the Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences and director of the Center for Environmental Education and Research. “Our commitment to environmental stewardship remains strong as we focus on evolving in the areas of academics, research, facilities, administration and more.”
In 2018, the university installed a large solar array that supplies 30 percent of its electricity.
Susquehanna recently earned a STARS silver rating in recognition of its sustainability achievements from the Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education. STARS, the Sustainability Tracking, Assessment and Rating System, measures and encourages sustainability in all aspects of higher education.