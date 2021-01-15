University student still without taste, smell six months after diagnosis

Susquehanna University student Zoey Albertson has not regained her sense of taste or smell since losing them six months ago after contracting COVID-19.
"I don't have a definitive answer when I'll get it back or if I'll get it back. You don't appreciate it until you lose it," the 20-year-old Bloomsburg resident said.
Albertson took a vacation to New Jersey in July with a few friends and thought she was being responsible by keeping their outings to outdoor venues, like the beach, and avoiding in-door dining.
When they returned home, Albertson, a nursing assistant at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, was at work when she received a text from one of the friends she vacationed with informing her that she had tested positive for COVID-19.
Albertson immediately informed her employer and got tested the same day. A positive test on July 22 sent her into quarantine.
She had dismissed a sore throat and cough to seasonal allergies until she received the diagnosis.
Following her positive result, Albertson, who participated in two sports in high school, said she began experiencing severe symptoms.
"I was the sickest I've ever been (and) I was really struggling," she said, describing extreme exhaustion and shortness of breath. "Even walking to the kitchen" was difficult.
Her mother, Brenda Albertson, a nurse at Geisinger-Bloomsburg, said her daughter became ill early in the pandemic when there wasn't a lot of information on how to properly quarantine or isolate.
"We didn't know what it really meant. The information was very fluid," she said.
Despite being a healthy 20-year-old, Albertson said, the coronavirus had a debilitating impact on her health.
"I felt pretty exhausted for a whole month. A full day of work would knock me out," she said.
Her friend experienced similar symptoms but recovered quicker, she said.
Both Albertson and her mother recently received the first dose of vaccination against the coronavirus.
"She does not want to go through that again," Brenda Albertson said.
Albertson is sharing her story to let others her age know the health pandemic is a serious issue for everyone.
"Young people should take it very seriously. It's still affecting me every day," she said. "Looking back I don't think I would have gone on vacation."