SELINSGROVE — A team from Susquehanna University placed seventh out of 467 in the worldwide People's EcoChallenge.
SU Sustainability Warriors, a 70-member team of students, faculty and staff members, participated in the event held to raise awareness of the impact humans have on the environment.
The team was among the smallest of the challenge's top 10 point-earners, which included several teams from Hewlett Packard.
“What I really like about the EcoChallenge is that participants take on individual actions but we compete as a team,” said Derek Martin, sustainability coordinator at Susquehanna. “It demonstrates the impact small changes in behavior can have when we all do it together.”
As a team, the Sustainability Warriors saved 1,166 pounds of carbon dioxide; avoided 204 miles of car travel, watched 13 environmental documentaries; engaged in 30 conversations about sustainability; ate 356 meatless or vegan meals; spent 7,495 minutes outdoors; saved 2,172 gallons of water and kept 378 plastic bottles, 422 plastic containers and 210 plastic straws out of a landfill.
This was the university’s third consecutive year competing in the People’s EcoChallenge.