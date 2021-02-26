SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University announced it will begin distributing one-time emergency student aid grants this week through the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act.
At Susquehanna, 1,880 students — 88 percent of SU’s total enrollment — are eligible to receive $1,095,606 allocated for student-aid. This aggregate allotment matches the total amount of CARES Act funding Susquehanna provided its students last spring. Disbursement will be based on each student’s 2020-21 federal aid application and will range from $200 to $1,280.
These grant funds will be direct payments to students for emergency costs that arose due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Costs include tuition, food, housing, course materials, technology, health care and child care. Eligible students do not have to take any action to receive the funds. Students who opted to receive electronic refunds will receive grants electronically. All other students will receive a check mailed to their address on file.