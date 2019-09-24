SELINSGROVE — Grassroots activist George Lakey will speak about the climate crisis at Susquehanna University next week.
Lakey is the founder and executive director of Training for Change which instructs activists and community organizers on various social issues ranging from anti-gentrification and immigration.
His presentation, entitled "Grassroots Power: Strategies for Responding to the Climate Crisis” will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, in Isaacs Auditorium at Seibert Hall.
The lecture is free and open to the public.
— MARCIA MOORE