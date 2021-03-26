SELINSGROVE — A memorial vigil to mark the challenges of the past year due to the COVID-19 pandemic is being held at Susquehanna University Tuesday afternoon.
The vigil will be held on campus from 4:30 to 5 p.m. in Arthur Plaza.
Members of the public are invited to join the event via a livestream on the university's Facebook page.
Susquehanna Chaplain Scott Kerstetter said it is a "thank you to each of you for the energy, patience, compassion and care you have contributed as we have made the journey together through this pandemic."
The vigil will include speakers, music, a moment of silence, tolling of the Weber Chapel bells and luminarias printed with memorials and remembrances submitted by campus community members.