SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University will resume classes on Monday, Jan. 25 but instruction will be provided remotely for the first two weeks of the spring semester.
Students will begin returning to campus on Feb. 6, with seniors and resident assistants the first to arrive. Juniors will return the following weekend and sophomores and freshmen will begin moving in on Feb. 16.
Under the university's reopening plan, all students will be tested for COVID-19 upon arrival. The testing will be handled by the university's new testing facility, which uses PCR testing to detect the coronavirus.
“PCR testing is considered the ‘gold standard’ for detection of viruses such as COVID,” said David Richard, professor of biology and Susquehanna’s COVID-19 coordinator. “With our own testing facility, we now will be able to get reliable results within hours rather than days. This also means that quarantine times — should they be required — may be drastically reduced.”
Room and board charges will be prorated based on move-in dates and credits will be added to student accounts if warranted by the end of February.
There has been no decision about student-athlete competitions.