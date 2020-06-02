SELINSGROVE — Nearly $60,000 in COVID-19 relief funds is available to eligible borough residents, business owners and public agencies.
Dauntless Hook & Ladder Fire Company and the Selinsgrove police have requested $10,000 each for PPE equipment, leaving $38,646 to aid people struggling to pay for up to three months of housing, food, childcare and business expenses during the coronavirus crisis, said council president Marvin Rudnitsky during Monday's public hearing.
The borough council must decide how to allocate the funding by June 9.
"The biggest issue we need to be careful about is we don't duplicate benefits," said SEDA Council of Governments project manager Shannon Rudy.
— MARCIA MOORE