Montour County has 10 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, state health officials confirmed on Monday. The increase is part of 1,366 new positive tests statewide in the latest data released Monday.
The state now has 24,199 cases, a 5.9 percent increase over Sunday's data. The increase in cases day-over-day statewide marks the fifth consecutive day the increase was less than 10 percent.
State health officials announced another 17 COVID-19 related deaths on Monday. There now have been 524 deaths statewide and still just one in the Valley.
There were 10 new cases in Montour County announced Monday, part of an increase of 18 new cases locally bringing the total to 123. Northumberland County has 40 cases, followed by Montour's 39, 23 in Snyder (up from 20) and 21 in Union County (up from 19). All 67 counties in Pennsylvania now have cases of COVID-19. All people are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.
“COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to rise in Pennsylvania, and even though the daily increases are not exponential, now is not the time to become complacent,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We must continue to stay home to protect ourselves, our families, our community. If you must go out, please make as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself but other people as well. We need all Pennsylvanians to continue to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our health care workers and frontline responders.”
There are 105,593 patients who have tested negative to date.
Police academy shuts down
The Pennsylvania State Police said Monday that its training academy in Hershey will be closed for at least two weeks after an enlisted staff member assigned to the facility tested positive for the virus.
The 100 cadets in the training class will continue instruction remotely from home, the state police said.
The cadet class has been at the academy since Jan. 12, and the state police's Bureau of Training and Education will work to ensure it can graduate by July 24 as scheduled.
All other activities at the academy have been suspended since March.
Veterans homes deaths
Six residents of Pennsylvania’s state-run veterans' homes have died from COVID-19, the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs said Monday.
The agency said 11 other residents have tested positive, along with 17 people who work there.
The coronavirus outbreak led the department to restrict visitors and activities, and perform daily health screenings. New admissions are on hold, according to department officials.
Pennsylvania operates the extended care homes for honorably discharged state residents and their spouses. The homes are in Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Scranton, Erie, Spring City and Hollidaysburg.
Most recent local tests
Evangelical Community Hospital announced testing data on Monday. Hospital officials have tested 457 patients — netting 39 positive results. The hospital has 404 negative results and is awaiting results on 14 tests.
In its latest results, Geisinger has ordered 8,750 COVID-19 tests since March 6 and returned results for 8,063 patients and employees whose specimens were collected at a Geisinger facility and tested through either Geisinger’s in-house laboratory or outside reference laboratories. Of the 8,063 results returned to Geisinger patients since March 6, 1,070, or 13.3 percent, have been positive for COVID-19.