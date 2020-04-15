New COVID-19 cases continued to level off in Pennsylvania on Wednesday when state health officials announced 1,145 new cases. It was one fewer case than was announced on Tuesday and pushed the state total to 26,490.
The State Department of Health also announced another 63 deaths on Wednesday. Sixty were reported on Tuesday. There have been 647 deaths related to the novel coronavirus.
There were eight new confirmed cases in the Valley, all of them in Northumberland County, giving the county 56 cases. Montour (44), Snyder (24) and Union (23) all remained steady from Tuesday's data.
“COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to rise in Pennsylvania, and even though the daily increases are not exponential, now is not the time to become complacent,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We must continue to stay home to protect ourselves, our families, our community. If you must go out, please make as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself but other people as well. We need all Pennsylvanians to continue to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our health care workers and frontline responders.”
Levine's office ordered essential businesses still operating to require employees to wear masks and conduct virtual meetings. Customers are also required to wear masks and stores were ordered to limit the number of customers to 50 percent of their normal occupancy.
There are 111,094 patients who have tested negative to date.
The only death in the Valley was confirmed in a Snyder County resident on April 1.
According to state data, 2,390 people are hospitalized statewide due to COVID-19, including 661 on ventilators. The state has 4,922 ventilators available. No COVID-19 patients are on a ventilator in Valley hospitals.
Geisinger delays elective procedures
Geisinger is putting elective, non-urgent procedures on hold through May 31, a date hospital officials say is subject to change based on the spread of COVID-19.
According to a release from the health system, patients will be contacted if they have an appointment or procedure that needs to be rescheduled. In some cases, another care option may be offered.
Patients who have an upcoming appointment with a Geisinger provider can contact their doctor’s office directly. Telehealth services are available to Geisinger Health Plan members at no cost through June 15. Many other insurers are waiving copays for this service, hospital officials said.
State tax relief
The Wolf administration said it's easing up on tax enforcement during the pandemic.
The Department of Revenue said it will pause payments on existing payment plans on request; offer flexible terms for new payment plans; suspend or reduce automatic enforcement of liens, wage garnishments and use of private collection agencies; and take other steps to offer relief to individual and business taxpayers.
The measures will last through at least July 15, the agency said Wednesday.
The Department of Revenue previously extended the deadline for taxpayers to file their 2019 Pennsylvania personal income tax returns from April 15 to July 15.