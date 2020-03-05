SHAMOKIN DAM — It's been six months since W&L Subaru purchased the Northwoods Nissan dealership in Hummels Wharf with plans to relocate the business to the former Kmart site in Shamokin Dam.
Borough Manager Ed Hovenstine expects the move to be made later this year.
"Turning that from a retail store into a car dealership takes time," he said.
Nissan Corporation will be involved in the discussion, said Hovenstine who has been working with W&L Subaru general manager Andy Long who operates a dealership that was recently expanded in Northumberland.
Long said this morning the company is still waiting for Nissan Corp. to give feedback on the remodeling design of the new dealership. Long expects work to begin in late summer or early fall.
Meanwhile, the Northwoods dealership will be relocated in the next eight weeks to a “temporary” setting at the Kmart location, he said.
"They are trying to get there as soon as they can," said Hovenstine of relocating the Nissan dealership from the Strip to the 20-acre lot overlooking the intersection of Routes 11-15.
At the Susquehanna Valley Mall, the conversion of the former Sears store by the Family Practice Center is ongoing, said administrative assistant Ben Williard.
The Shamokin Dam-based, physician-owned company has opened a high-tech blood laboratory in recent weeks where all of the bloodwork tested will be handled.
"It's going well, but we're still working out minor kinks," he said.
The new location will open to patients who need blood drawn in the next few months.
By early summer, Family Practice Center hopes to open its 150-seat auditorium to the community to host educational events, including behavioral health seminars and diabetes education, said Williard.
The room is finished and being used for internal events, he said.
A wellness center where physical therapy and exercise equipment will be available to patients will also soon be available.
"July is our target date" to open the facilities to the public, said Williard.
Within the next year, Family Practice Center aims to open a Clinical Decision Unit (CDU) where short-term care will be provided.