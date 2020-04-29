Evangelical Community Hospital will open some outpatient facilities and expand schedules at physical therapy clinics on Monday with its ambulatory surgical center scheduled to reopen on May 11.
On a day when it announced it would begin COVID-19 testing all pregnant mothers before delivery, a Geisinger official said the health system has not set a specific date for the return of elective procedures but continue to eye a gradual reopening.
"Monday’s announcement permitting elective surgeries and procedures was certainly welcome news for the hospital," Evangelical wrote in its daily online update. "With that said, reopening will be done as a methodical, phased approach. The hospital needs to maintain the ability to address the continued presence of COVID-19 in the community and remain nimble enough to respond to a possible surge."
Surgeries and procedures at the ambulatory surgical center will begin on May 11. Two additional operating rooms at the hospital will open the same day to accommodate some elective cases but will be done in a balanced approach to manage COVID-19 volumes.
“We understand that many people may be living in discomfort awaiting elective procedures. Ramping up to full operations with elective procedures is something that must be done gradually while considering several factors, most importantly of which is how COVID-19 is performing in our local communities," said Geisinger spokesman Joe Stender. "Some things we need to consider in determining a timeline for returning to elective procedures are whether we have the testing capacity to test everyone having surgery, whether we have enough of a blood supply, whether reassigned staff can be pulled back into their traditional roles and whether certain procedures could require a stay in the ICU.
"These factors and more are all being considered as part of a comprehensive plan we are building to gradually get us back to a place where we can start performing elective surgical procedures.”
On Monday, Evangelical will open its endoscopy center, along with gastroenterology, endocrinology, rheumatology, neurology, palliative medicine and psychology.
Physical therapy clinics will begin to expand their appointment schedules to accommodate patients who were unable to complete their therapy prior to clinic closures. The clinics that are currently closed will remain closed until the open clinics are operating at capacity.
Selinsgrove Imaging Center will resume limited operations on Monday.
COVID-19 tests for mothers
Geisinger will begin COVID-19 testing for all pregnant mothers before delivery. The move comes as the hospital continues efforts to create a safer environment for its patients and providers, hospital officials said. All mothers admitted in labor or for scheduled delivery will receive a two-hour rapid COVID-19 test.
“We understand the added stress and anxiety that COVID-19 has presented in everyone's lives right now, especially our pregnant mothers. Our top concern is keeping mothers and babies safe and healthy. We’re here to work with them to ensure their birth experience is everything they want and need it to be. Pregnant women should feel comfortable going to any of our hospitals to deliver their baby,” said Elissa M. Concini, a registered nurse with Geisinger Women’s Health, quality and safety.
Large increase in statewide deaths
Another round of data reconciliation added 479 deaths to the state's COVID-19 total, fatalities that have occurred over the past two weeks, state Department of Health officials announced Wednesday. The statewide death total is now 2,195.
“Some of the reconciliation and behind-the-scenes data analysis that takes days and weeks is being done on a regular basis, and that can lead to fluctuations in the data,” health department spokesman Nate Wardle said Wednesday. “We feel confident that as COVID-19 cases and deaths slow down, the data reported by the department will match that of other data sources, such as county health departments and county coroners," he said.
There were no new cases in the Valley on Wednesday as the state announced another 1,102 cases. There are also no new cases in Valley nursing or personal care homes.
Since health officials began tracking data last month, there have been 44,366 total cases. More than 2,600 remain hospitalized.
"As a result of our continued work to reconcile data from various sources, the state is reporting an increase of 479 deaths today bringing the statewide total to 2,195 deaths in Pennsylvania. These deaths have occurred over the last two weeks," a release from the Department of Health said.
There are 170,518 patients who have tested negative to date.