Pennsylvania health officials announced 707 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday including four in the Valley.
The news comes as the state Department of Health announced 51 hospitals in the state — including Geisinger Medical Center in Danville — were provided antiviral medication, remdesivir, to treat patients in the hospital with COVID-19.
Also on Wednesday, 11 Valley schools found out they were eligible to receive a combined $4.7 million in emergency relief funds.
Northumberland, Montour and Union counties each had new confirmed cases in the latest data released today. There have been no new cases in Snyder County since April 26, while Montour’s new case was its first since May 3.
Statewide, there have now been 58,698 cases since the state started tracking data in mid-March. There have been 253 cases in the four Valley counties: 128 in Northumberland, 50 in Montour, 42 in Union and 33 in Snyder.
There were another 137 COVID-19 deaths, pushing the statewide total to 3,943. Most of the deaths — 2,705 — have been linked to the 543 nursing or personal care facilities that have confirmed cases.
The statewide database still shows two patients in Valley care homes — one in Northumberland and one in Union — have tested positive.
According to state data, 2,056 residents are hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment, a drop of 131 from Tuesday’s data release. There are 456 residents on ventilators, a drop of 17 from Tuesday. Ten Valley residents are on ventilators today, 9 in Montour and 1 in Union.
School funding
Eleven Valley school districts are eligible to receive a combined $4.7 million in funds from the U.S. Department of Education’s Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund.
“This should enable school districts to avoid any property tax increases this year,” state Rep. David Rowe, R-85, wrote on Facebook in sharing the information with constituents.
The one-time funding source is meant to aid schools in responding to impacts from the novel coronavirus pandemic. Pennsylvania schools were allocated a combined $523.8 million.
Local education agencies must apply to the state for their allocations. Funds are expected to be dispersed in the coming weeks.
Local school districts and allocations: Danville, $385,239; Lewisburg, $226,032; Line Mountain, $289,283; Midd-West, $640,917; Mifflinburg, $378,706; Milton, $467,711; Mount Carmel, $438,936; Selinsgrove, $561,651; Shamokin, $684,008; Shikellamy, $722,419; Warrior Run, $393,764.
Drug distributed
The Department of Health announced 244,171 negative tests have been conducted statewide.
On Tuesday, the DOH distributed the investigational antiviral medication, remdesivir, to treat patients. The federal government distributed the first shipment of 1,200 doses to the department. Eighteen of those doses went to Geisinger in Danville. Three other Geisinger hospitals across northeastern Pennsylvania also received doses.
Remdesivir is given to a patient through an IV once per day for up to 10 days, depending on how critically ill the patient is. According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), remdesivir may help decrease the amount of coronavirus in the body, which may help patients get better faster.
“The department is working to give our hospitals every opportunity to treat patients with COVID-19,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “It is important to note that there is limited information on the safety and effectiveness of using remdesivir to treat people in the hospital with COVID-19. However, it was shown in a clinical trial to shorten the recovery time in some people, which is why the Food and Drug Administration has authorized the emergency use of the medication for treatment.”
More liquor stores opening
The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board will reopen another 155 Fine Wine & Good Spirits on Friday, continuing to follow guidance for businesses issued by the governor.
A total of 232 of the stores in 36 counties designated in the yellow phase of COVID-19 mitigation efforts will allow limited in-store public access. Stores in Coal Township, Danville, Lewisburg, Mifflinburg, Milton, Mount Carmel, Selinsgrove and Sunbury are already open for in-store sales and curbside pickup.
Stores will limit the number of customers in a store at any time, allowing no more than 25 people (employees and customers) in any location and further restricting numbers of customers in smaller stores.
The first hour each store is open each day will be reserved for customers at high risk for COVID-19, including those 65 years of age and older. Voluntary compliance from all customers is encouraged in the interest of protecting the health and safety of the most vulnerable community members.
Customers and employees will be required to wear masks and practice social distancing, guided by signage throughout the stores.