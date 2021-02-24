A Geisinger official said Wednesday that no patient appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine were canceled as a result of three special clinics it held for employees and approximately 3,600 of their relatives.
The three clinics held on consecutive Sundays beginning Jan. 24 allowed an employee and up to two relatives each to receive a vaccine, as first reported Wednesday by The Associated Press. Family members did not have to live with the employee to qualify, according to the report.
The approach drew a quick rebuke from the state Department of Health.
Geisinger spokesman Matthew Van Stone said all of the employee relatives were eligible to receive the vaccine under the Commonwealth’s expanded Phase 1A eligibility guidelines. Through Monday, the health system administered more than 112,000 vaccine doses including the employee relatives from the three clinics.
Asked if the employee-relative clinics caused others’ appointments to be canceled, Van Stone replied, “no.”
The separate clinics helped in opening appointments for others during the week, Van Stone said, explaining that employees’ eligible relatives were given a code to register for the appointments using the MyGeisinger web application.
“Everyone who was vaccinated on these Sunday clinics was eligible as part of the state’s Phase 1A. By vaccinating Phase 1A-eligible employees and family members on Sundays, it helped create additional availability throughout the week for eligible community members seeking a vaccine throughout central and northeastern Pennsylvania thereby putting as many vaccines into as many eligible arms as possible within the state’s guidelines,” Van Stone said.
The clinics began five days after Pennsylvania widened eligibility to about 3.5 million people at the time. Geisinger booked 13,000 COVID-19 vaccine appointments within four hours after the Wolf administration expanded eligibility without prior notice.
The expansion combined with lacking vaccine supplies from manufacturers, winter weather disrupting the supply chain, and government accounting errors have caused a shortage nationwide and forced providers like Geisinger and Evangelical Community Hospital to reschedule existing appointments and put a temporary hold on new appointments.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health said Geisinger shouldn’t have held the vaccine clinics specifically for eligible family members of its 24,000 employees. The state agency said it was unaware that Geisinger had arranged for family members to be inoculated until alerted by The Associated Press. No additional vaccine clinics for employee family members are scheduled.
“DOH has been in contact with the provider to ensure that going forward they follow the agreement they signed, or risk losing access to first doses of COVID-19 vaccine," said Maggi Barton, a Health Department spokesperson.
Geisinger said that since the family members who got the shots met the state’s eligibility requirements, it didn’t need to tell the Health Department that it had set aside vaccines for them. Geisinger also insisted it followed state guidelines for vaccine eligibility and administration and said “at no time were we informed that our vaccine program could be at risk.”
“The situation in mid-January was very different than where we stand today,” Van Stone told The Associated Press. At the time, he said, Geisinger had an adequate supply of vaccine, and “we felt opening up Sundays to employees and up to two Phase 1A-eligible family members would make it easier for the community to find appointments throughout the week."
The vaccine clinics allowed family members to avoid the frustrating, tedious and often fruitless hunt for an appointment that has plagued the state’s early rollout and led to widespread complaints among Pennsylvania residents. The state has been among the nation’s lowest-ranked in how efficiently it is vaccinating its population.
“Even if their intentions were good, we shouldn’t be using vaccines as a ‘friends and family’ perk of employment,” said Gabriel Lázaro-Muñoz, a professor in the Center for Medical Ethics and Health Policy at Baylor College of Medicine. “This was just prioritizing the wrong people at the wrong time.”
Other major health providers, including UPMC and Penn State Health, said they do not make separate arrangements for employees’ relatives to get vaccinated.
Kendra Aucker, President and CEO of Evangelical Community Hospital, said the primary mission of all providers is to vaccinate as many eligible individuals as possible and to do it quickly. How to strive toward that goal, Aucker said, has been left primarily up to the vaccine providers.
“The only designated vaccination clinics held at Evangelical were for employees, medical staff members, and first responders,” Aucker said.
“At Evangelical, we started with employees and medical staff members. We then expanded to include non-employed health care workers and others then qualifying as Phase 1A. When Phase 1A was expanded to include PA residents 65 and older as well as those 16 to 64 with underlying health conditions, we opened registration to those individuals and — in a matter of days — filled available appointments through March. We have since transitioned to a waitlist that we continue to work through as vaccine supply allows,” Aucker said.
State Sen. John Gordner, R-27, of Berwick, whose district includes Danville, home to Geisinger's headquarters, was unavailable for comment.