The Valley's Republican legislators, in concert with state House leadership, are trying to find a balance between keeping the economy going and yet keep people safe, in the wake of Gov. Tom Wolf's shutdown order to "non-life-sustaining" businesses, Thursday.
Meanwhile, U.S. House Rep.Fred Keller (R-12) Friday sent a letter to Wolf requesting that the governor immediately rescind his shutdown order.
“While protecting public safety is government’s top priority," Keller said in the letter, "your sweeping order disregards the guidance set forth by public health officials and puts at risk our long-term economic security. I am requesting that you immediately rescind your order until such time that you can formulate a cogent plan to Pennsylvanians who are understandably panicked by your ill-prepared actions,” the letter continued.
"I urge you to ensure that businesses that can operate without jeopardizing public health remain open, employees can continue to get paid in a timely manner, and those with questions and concerns have a streamlined way to get answers from your administration.”
"This order represents a significant overreach of executive power using the public’s health concerns as a shield," said Billy Allred, Union Township Supervisor and president of the Union County Association of Township Officials. "This order disregards the guidance set forth by public health officials, foments disproportionate fear and panic, and further damages the general welfare of our state. Every job that produces a life-sustaining wage is a vital one."
Republican Senator John Gordner, Majority Whip, said he and Senate leaders had "concerns about some of the unforeseen problems that could arise from his order and how this measure could impact small businesses."
"I understand taking precautions," said Pa. House Rep. Kurt Masser, R-107, Elysburg, on Friday. "Shutting some businesses down and eliminating social interaction. I totally get that we need to flatten that curve to contain this virus. However, I think the timing of this release (on Thursday), after business hours, was adding to the confusion and adding to the anxiety. And that is concerning."
Also concerning, Masser continued, is that "all of this is being done without any consultation with the legislative side. We are a co-equal branch of government and I would have thought we'd have an opportunity to weigh in.
"Too often, we are finding out things during this crisis when everyone else does," Masser said. "That's not how I think good government should run. Going forward I hope he is more cognizant of that."
Masser acknowledged that there is an appeals process ongoing. "And some businesses will now be allowed to operate. But had he consulted with us before, it would have saved a lot of confusion. Leadership has been in contact with the Governor, but we were as blindsided as everyone else."
The order came with no advance warning about 5 p.m. Thursday, added State Rep. Lynda Schlegel-Culver, R-108, Sunbury, on Friday. "So I think it came as much a shock to us as to the business community and their employees. Unfortunately, things are so complicated, moving quickly, and so many details need to be taken into consideration. There are a lot of unknowns."
These are uncertain times, and it's easy to get caught up in the moment, Culver said.
"We're trying to save the economy, trying to save people's salaries, and keep them safe," she said. "I can't stress enough that we are in unknown waters here. And we are trying to respond as best we can. But we are trying to figure this all out as we go.
There are a lot of businesses that supply things to power plants, "and they are trying to figure out how to move forward," Culver said. "There are a lot of gray areas."
Pa. House Rep. David Rowe, R-85, Lewisburg, explained that "while it’s extremely important to be smart and use proactive measures to protect health and safety during this time and take these precautionary measures seriously, I recognize that for some businesses in our community closing your doors is not an option.
"I want to underscore that while Gov. Wolf is strongly encouraging nonessential business activity to end, he does not have the authority to mandate it," Rowe said. "Public safety is important, but so are being able to put food on the table and paying your bills. Many families’ entire livelihoods depend on a steady paycheck. Ultimately, it’s up to private citizens, not the government, to decide whether or not to comply with his recommendations."
Meanwhile, the governor's office has been "really responsive," Culver said. "They get back to us quickly. There are 203 House members and 50 senators and they have been getting back to all of us. We are going to keep those lines of communication open."