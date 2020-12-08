Two staff members at the U.S. Penitentiary at Allenwood are being treated at the hospital after being assaulted Monday morning by an inmate, federal officials confirmed.
The assault happened about 6:15 a.m. at the high-security prison in Union County where 571 inmates are held, according to the Bureau of Prisons press release.
The inmates were secured in their cells and the prison has been placed in "modified operational status," the release said. Allenwood prison public information officer Suzanne Brown declined to identify the injured staff members, but Dale Franquet was named on numerous social media posts as one of the injured officers.
Franquet, 51, of Middleburg, reportedly underwent surgery after being stabbed in the head, according to social media posts.
Shane Fausey, national president of the Council of Prison Locals representing 122 prisons and 22,000 members, declined comment about the alleged stabbing by an inmate of Franquet.
"It is necessary to avoid any potential risk to a successful prosecution and or threat to an objective investigation of any crime or incident," he said, adding that he was unaware of all the involved parties.
Franquet is the varsity wrestling coach at Midd-West High School. Superintendent Rick Musselman said school officials were notified Monday afternoon that he was injured.
"We don't have any details. We're just hoping for the best," Musselman said.
The FBI is investigating the assaults, the BOP release said.