HARRISBURG — State Rep. David Rowe (R-85) was one of 24 state lawmakers to co-sponsor a House Resolution to impeach Gov. Tom Wolf.
The resolution, offered by Rep. Dary. Metcalfe, R-12, presents five articles of impeachment.
“While these are certainly unprecedented and chaotic times, Gov. Tom Wolf must be held accountable for his actions that have harmed so many of our citizens and violated so many of our rights," Metcalfe said in a statement Tuesday. “Wolf’s unconstitutional dictates and Orwellian overreach into our lives and the marketplace has caused immeasurable harm and hardship for far more Pennsylvanians than the virus!"
“Making the decision to sign onto these articles was something I thought long and hard about. It’s not something that should be taken lightly,” said Rowe Tuesday night. “For me, it was based on his continued statutory violation of precedent clarified by the Supreme Court regarding the emergency declaration. It very clearly states the power to the people shall forever remain inviolate. There’s not a whole lot of ambiguity. He has trampled on the freedoms of the populace time and time again.”
Metcalfe said Wolf needed to removed from office because of "misbehavior in office," referring to the governor as "Dictator Wolf."
“Pennsylvania citizens deserve and demand far better than a petulant socialist dictator with a well-documented history of unconstitutional and unlawful misbehavior cowardly occupying the governor’s office. No individual or regime is above the law. The time for Wolf’s impeachment is now!”