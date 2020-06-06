A second death due to COVID-19 was reported in Union County and there were four more confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Valley Saturday afternoon.
There were two more confirmed cases in Northumberland County and one each in Union and Snyder counties, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The latest report brings brings the total number of people infected with the coronavirus in Northumberland County to 208 and three deaths attributed to the disease. To date, there have been 71 confirmed cases in Union County with two deaths and 54 confirmed cases and one death in Snyder County.
Montour County saw no additional cases and has had a total of 53 positive coronavirus cases and no deaths, according to the state.
On Friday, the state announced 12 more counties, including Northumberland and Union, will join Snyder and Montour counties in the green phase next week, allowing more businesses to reopen.
“As Pennsylvania continues to move forward in the process to reopen, we need to remember that the threat from COVID-19 has not gone away,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “As counties move into the yellow and green phases, we must take personal responsibility to protect others. Wearing a mask, continuing to maintain social distancing, and washing your hands frequently are all steps we can take to help protect others, including our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our essential workers and our healthcare system.”
Statewide there were 701 more positive cases and 45 deaths in the past day, bringing the total of confirmed cases to 75,086 and coronavirus-related deaths to 5,931.
COVID-19 has stricken 16,056 nursing home and personal care home residents and 2,793 employees at 613 facilities in 45 counties. Most of the deaths, 4,092, have been residents of nursing or personal care homes.