Nearly 1,800 Valley companies received at least $131 million in loans as part of the federal government’s Payroll Protection Program. Because of the loans, companies were able to retain more than 19,500 jobs.
On Monday, the federal government released details about the recipients of the 5 million loans. The information came with a mix of transparency with names released for those receiving more than $150,000, but not total amounts, only ranges. For businesses receiving fewer than $150,000, the exact amounts were released — down to the penny — but the names of the businesses were not released.
“The PPP is an indisputable success for small businesses, especially to the communities in which these employers serve as the main job creators,” said Small Business Administrator Jovita Carranza. “Data show that small businesses of all types and across all industries benefited from this unprecedented program, and last week’s jobs numbers reinforce that PPP is keeping employees on payroll and sustaining millions of small businesses.”
The Treasury Department's Paycheck Protection Program authorized $520 billion for mostly small businesses and nonprofits. The program approved applicants from a broad swath of industries. As of June 30, the program had handed out $521 billion. The Treasury Department identified just a fraction of the total borrowers Monday, naming only companies that got more than $150,000. Those firms made up less than 15% of the nearly 5 million small companies and organizations that received loans.
Locally, 201 businesses received at least $150,000 and were listed by name. Tops on the list was a loan of $5-10 million to Family Practice Center. The data release shows 500 jobs were retained due to the loans. Eleven Valley businesses received loans ranging from $2-5 million, 15 got loans from $1-2 million, 61 from $350,000-$1 million and 113 received loans from $150,000-$350,000.
The 201 loans led to the retention of at least 11,011 jobs, according to the data. Some of the businesses that received loans — like Furman's Foods, which received between $2-5 million — did not list the number of jobs retained.
Among the larger Valley employers to receive loans were: Albright Care Services (470 employees), GDK Development (499), Leeds Health Care Services (299), Zartman Construction (373) and the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA (300),
Loans of less than $150,000 were much more prevalent. According to the Department of Treasury, 1,592 Valley businesses received PPP loans, ranging from $464.20 — to "self-employed individuals" in Lewisburg — to $149,800 for an unidentified corporation in Lewisburg.
The loans averaged $31,812 and helped retain 8,504 jobs.
The Small Business Administration issued a caveat alongside the data which noted that businesses on the list may ultimately not be deemed eligible for loan forgiveness. The agency said, some companies on the list might have been approved for loans but did not actually receive the money.
Congress boosted the program to $659 billion in late April. There is still about $130 billion left over. Congress has extended the program until Aug. 8.
Daily Item reporter Eric Scicchitano and The Associated Press contributed to this story.