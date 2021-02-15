An active wintry weather pattern will drop a mix of snow and sleet on the Valley beginning Monday, possibly disrupting commutes.
"We are looking at some snow, sleet, even some evening rain," said meteorologist Alan Reppert, of AccuWeather, in State College.
The wintry mix looks to begin around daybreak, he said, and last until the evening, with total snow accumulation of 2-to-4 inches.
"But that includes any sleet and freezing rain with that," he said.
School delays/closings for Monday, Feb. 15
|School District
|Status
|Bloomsburg
|Closed, President's Day
|Central Columbia
|Closed, President's Day
|Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech
|Closed, President's Day
|Danville
|Open
|Lewisburg
|Closed, President's Day
|Line Mountain
|Open
|Lourdes Regional
|Closed, President's Day
|Meadowbrook Christian
|Closed, President's Day
|Midd-West
|Closed, President's Day
|Mifflinburg
|Remote learning only
|Milton
|Closed, President's Day
|Mt. Carmel
|Remote learning only
|Northumberland Christian
|Closed, President's Day
|Northumberland County CTC
|Remote learning only
|Selinsgrove
|Remote learning only
|Shamokin
|Remote learning only
|Shikellamy
|Remote learning only
|Southern Columbia
|Closed, President's Day
|SUN Tech
|Closed, President's Day
|Sunbury Christian
|Open
|Warrior Run
|Closed, President's Day
"We're not expecting too much snow from this, compared to what we've seen in the past few storms," he said. "We'll see a lot more sleet and freezing rain here."
Driving could be treacherous, Reppert said, especially on untreated surfaces.
"Roads could be quite slick," he said. "If it is freezing rain it is very difficult to get any traction at all."
The impending storm prompted the National Weather Service in State College to issue a winter weather advisory, which is in effect from 7 a.m. Monday through 1 p.m. Tuesday, for Susquehanna Valley counties.
The advisory warns of snow up to four inches and ice accumulations of up to one-tenth of an inch.
"Mainly snow is expected on Monday into early Monday evening, with a mixture of sleet and freezing rain for most of Monday night," according to the advisory.
As of 7 a.m., Selinsgrove, Mifflinburg, Mount Carmel and Shikellamy school districts announced they would operate under remote-only learning model on Monday.
The forecast also prompted the state Department of Transportation (PennDOT) to issue travel restrictions on some highways in western Pennsylvania, including Interstate 80 from Interstate 99 west to Ohio, beginning at 6 p.m. Monday.
"Avoid travel during the storm if possible," PennDOT said in its news release. "But if travel is necessary, use caution, reduce speeds and be aware of changing weather conditions. Freezing temperatures are expected during this event, so motorists should be aware of blowing and drifting snow, which can cause icy areas on roadways, including overpasses and bridges.
"With freezing temperatures, roads that only look wet may actually be icy, and extra caution is needed when approaching bridges and highway ramps where ice can form without warning."
A pattern of some snow and freezing rain will continue into the middle of the week, according to Reppert.
AccuWeather's predictive model sees a storm very similar to the one Monday beginning Wednesday evening into Thursday.
"It will likely start off with snow, turning to sleet," he said. "But it might even be warm enough to turn into just rain for a time before it comes to an end."
Accumulations during this mid-week storm should be similar to Monday's event.
These systems are part of a huge winter storm that slammed Seattle and Portland on Friday, Reppert said. "What's left of that has now reached here."
Reppert expects more moderate temperatures, and a different weather pattern by the end of the month.