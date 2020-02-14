Restaurants and organizations throughout the Susquehanna Valley embraced the Valentine’s Day holiday, planning events — everything from parties to live music to a family art night — through Sunday.
Here are some of the holiday events going on around here this weekend:
TODAY
Parties/live music
n The Sunbury Adult Community Center, 601 Pennsylvania Ave., Sunbury, will have a “Not So Newlywed” game during their party, beginning at 11:30 a.m. The game will start following a meal and clean-up.
n The 2 CV Jazz Trio with Cassie Bramhall will present special Valentine’s music from 6-9 p.m. at Skeeter’s Pit BBQ, Shamokin Dam.
n Michael O’Brien in concert at 7 p.m. at Country Cupboard, 101 Hafer Road, Lewisburg. Treat your Valentine to an evening of music. O’Brien is a much-accomplished 20-year music veteran — perhaps most notably for his 7-year tenure as lead singer of the Christian band Newsong. Concert tickets are $29 and concert tickets with the dinner buffet package are $49. Tickets available at guest services, by phone, and online.
n The Duck Inn, on Woodlawn Avenue, Sunbury, will hold a Valentine’s Day party, with live music by SHS Classic Rock, from 8-10 p.m.
n The Eighty6 Band performs 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. during a Valentine’s Day party at Grumpy’s Mason Jar, 101 Front St., Northumberland.
Romantic comedy
n RiverStage Community Theatre will celebrate Valentine’s Day this year with the romantic comedy about the swordsman with the giant nose, “Cyrano.” Performances will be held over two weekends, Fridays and Saturdays, Feb. 14, 15, 21 and 22 at 7:30 p.m., and Feb. 23 at 2:30 p.m., at Greenspace Center, 815 Market St., Lewisburg. All seating is general admission, tickets are $15/adults or $8 for children/students and they can be purchased by calling 570-989-0848, at the door, or at www.riverstagetheatre.org.
Meals
n A Valentine Sweetheart menu served Feb. 14 and 15 while supplies last at the Ric-Mar Restaurant, Route 11, Northumberland. Free sweet treat with purchase of any entree from Valentine Sweetheart menu. Information: 570-473-3952.
n BJ’s M Street Tavern and Oyster Bar sites in Danville and Selinsgrove will feature a dry-aged strip steak and oyster bar.
n Valentine’s dinner served 4-9 p.m. at Elk Creek Cafe & Aleworks, 100 W. Main St., Millheim There will be featured meals in addition to the full menu. Reservations recommended. Call 814-349-8850. Specials include: Prosciutto-wrapped salmon/champagne risotto, chicken marsala, cast iron eggplant parmesan, filet mignon w/balsamic confit figs, crab & lobster fra diavolo.
n Valentine’s Day specials served 4-11 p.m. at Bullfrog Brewery, 229 W. Fourth St., Williamsport, featuring bruschetta, chicken or seitan scallopini, Delmonico and crab imperial, and dark chocolate truffles. For reservations, call 570-326-4700.
Movie
n “Roman Holiday,” featuring Audrey Hepburn and Gregory Peck, will be presented as a Valentine’s Day special at 8 p.m. at the Campus Theatre, 413 Market St., Lewisburg. It is BYOB night. A package not required to attend. Reserve tickets at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/valentines-day-special-tickets-90166383079.
SATURDAY
Crafts
n Valentine’s Day crafts with Harper the Therapy Dog, from 9:30-11 a.m. at the Middleburg Library. There will be snacks and drinks.
Romantic comedy
n RiverStage Community Theatre will celebrate Valentine’s Day this year with the romantic comedy about the swordsman with the giant nose, “Cyrano.” Performances will be held over two weekends, Fridays and Saturdays, Feb. 14, 15, 21 and 22 at 7:30 p.m., and Feb. 23 at 2:30 p.m., at Greenspace Center, 815 Market St., Lewisburg. All seating is general admission, tickets are $15/adults or $8 for children/students and they can be purchased by calling 570-989-0848, at the door, or at www.riverstagetheatre.org.
Downtown hop
n Happy Hearts Hop starts with appetizers at McGuigan’s Public House, 266 Market St., dinner at the Hotel Eidson, 401 Market St., dessert at the Dip In, 450 Market St., and a nightcap at Eclipse Craft Brewing Company, 249 Market St., in Sunbury, starting at 6 p.m. Saturday night. The cost is $30 a person with giveaways at each location. The event is sponsored by State Farm insurance agent Christ Reis. The dinner will be buffet style and the nightcap will be of beer, wine or homemade soda. Advance reservations were due Thursday, but tickets can still be purchased until noon today at Reis’s State Farm office at 132 Race St., Sunbury. Call his office at 570-495-4556 for information. Wake & Wire Coffee, at 235 Market St. will be open during the hop and will offer a specialty drink that is not included with the $30 ticket.
Meal
n A Valentine Sweetheart menu served Feb. 14 and 15 while supplies last at the Ric-Mar Restaurant, Route 11, Northumberland. Free sweet treat with purchase of any entree from Valentine Sweetheart menu. Information: 570-473-3952.
SUNDAY
Holiday special
n The Danville Adoption Center of the Pennsylvania SPCA will host a Valentine’s special through Feb. 16. Adoption fees for dogs and cats seven months and older are 50 percent off. The shelter, along Bloom Road, is open from 12:30-6 p.m. every day.