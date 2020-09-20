Two Valley artists have won first place in separate categories of the State Museum of Pennsylvania's Art of the State: Pennsylvania 2020 contest.
Sanh Tran, of Milton, placed first in the photography category and Eddy Lopez, of Lewisburg, won first place for his work on paper.
Winners were chosen from 108 works selected from 1,901 entries.
Due to the pandemic, prizes were awarded at a virtual award ceremony broadcast on social media on September 13. The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission’s state-owned historic sites and museums, including The State Museum, remain closed to the public.
It's the second consecutive win for Tran in the annual juried exhibition that has been showcasing Pennsylvania artists' work at the museum since 1968.
"It means so much," he said of the acknowledgment of his work. "My mission is to be inclusive and diverse, so it's nice to be included and thought of as a Pennsylvanian with a story to tell."
Lopez, an assistant professor of art at Bucknell University who has exhibited his work across the world, said receiving the first prize in the work on paper category is "validating."
A native of Nicaragua, Lopez moved to Lewisburg from Miami, Fla., to take a position at Bucknell in 2016. He's continued to work at his craft and show his art throughout the U.S. and internationally.
It's the first time he's submitted work to the state museum contest and said he was "pleased and surprised by the recognition" of the first-place ranking, which includes a $500 cash award.
Tran was a practicing attorney in San Francisco and Los Angelas for eight years before moving to the Valley in 2011 with his husband. During the past nine years, the self-taught photographer has focused on his passion for art and addressing what it means to be a gay Asian man in rural America through self-portraits.
"I might not be as technically astute" as formally trained photographers, he said. "I concentrate on symbolism or meaning."
To create his images, Tran learned to sew and work with props. He photographs most of his work in his home.
He began exhibiting his photographs in 2013 and in the past five years has shown them across the country.
"Sharing my story is important. It's one way to bridge this very growing divisiveness," said Tran. "This is the kind of social activism I can do."
Lopez' work frequently features the turbulence he grew up in before arriving in the U.S. as an undocumented immigrant in 1987.
Working with newspaper and other print mediums, Lopez creates collages by layering compositions.
His winning work, "La Prensa: Resistencia Ciudadana," was created using numerous 2018 newspaper clippings on anti-government protests in Nicaragua.