Retired Sun Area Technical Institute Assistant Director Judy Sharer started a second career of writing sweet historical romance novels after she left the job in 2014.
This month, her third novel in A Plains Life series titled "Civil War Life" was published by The Wild Rose Press.
"Writing is something I always aspired to. I really enjoy the research," said Sharer who now lives in Spring Creek and writes daily.
Combining her passion for history and the 1800s, in particular the Civil War era, she began writing her first novel, "Settler's Life," while working as a school administrator.
It took her five years to complete but after getting an audience with publishing company employees and pitching the storyline, Sharer secured a contract and her writing career took off.
So far, all three novels in the series, which also includes "Second Chance Life" have been published in the past three years and have received favorable reviews. At the end of her latest book Sharer asks readers whether they want a fourth in the same series.
"There could be more. I left it open-ended and asked readers to let me know on my website" at judysharer.com, she said.
Linda Cooper, of Lewisburg, is a reader and a friend of Sharer's.
"I didn't read that kind of book before. History is my least favorite," said Cooper.
But Sharer's work captivated her and now Cooper said she's hooked on the historical romance genre, particularly since the stories reference many areas Cooper has visited.
"It's not smut and it's not a Hallmark story so you don't know how it's going to end. It's unpredictable," she said.
Sharer said her novels include "no bad language or terrible violence" but concedes since she writes about life during the Civil War, there is death.
Cooper said she purchased Sharer's latest book as soon as it was available on Dec. 14 but delayed reading it until Christmas Day.
"Since we can't go anywhere it will be my Christmas treat," she said.
All three of Sharer's books are available for purchase online.