SUNBURY — Duane "Caz" Russell found a second career and his life's purpose while learning to train labradors to hunt.
"Growing up in the early 70s I was a hunter ... and fell in love with waterfowl hunting," said Russell, the Montandon author of the new book, "Nuggets: What Training My Dogs Has Taught Me About Life and Leadership."
For more than three decades, Russell worked in the operations department of PPL and in his spare time honed his hunting and dog-training hobbies.
At one point the dog-training tips he was learning from a mentor felt like life lessons he could be teaching his kids and grandchildren.
"What we allow (a dog or child to get away with), we teach. Never give a command you won't follow up on," said Russell, giving and example. "If a dog is running around and won't return when you call him until the 15th time, they know it takes 15 times. It's the same way with kids."
Over the past 10 years he has given talks and offered interactive workshops, often accompanied by one of his dogs, at churches, schools, universities and organizations across the country. He worked with the Hughesville football team for three months teaching them teamwork.
After he retired from PPL three years ago, Russell focused on improving his speaking and motivational skills and became certified as a John Maxwell leadership coach.
"The two most important days in a person's life are the day they are born and the day they learn why," said Russell. "I found my purpose is inspiring and influencing people to grow to their full potential."
For the past five years, he's been motivating participants in Leadership Susquehanna Valley, a nonprofit education program designed to strengthen the skills of emerging and established leaders in the Valley and his lectures have been in such demand in recent years that in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic, he held 52 workshops.
"Caz has seamlessly integrated his teaching programs into our own program to create something really unique in the Valley, and it’s made him a huge part of our program over the last five years," said Chris Berleth, executive director of Leadership Susquehanna Calley. "Caz is equal parts mentor, friend, teacher, and ally to LSV class members, which is no easy task, because there are 25 new class members each year! Using our guidance, he formats his programs around the curriculum requested by our alumni-driven board, while being acutely aware of the needs of our class members as they develop. He’s highly adaptable, and like all great leadership coaches, we don’t get a “canned” program with Caz, but rather experience something unique to his 30-year professional career, style and charm."
Current program participant, Keystone employee Olivia Zellers, said Russell's coaching has been inspiring. " He certainly pushed me out of my comfort zone a few times, which I appreciated as that is why I am here," she said.
Russell is sharing some of his life tips in his new book, Nuggets: What Training My Dogs Has Taught Me About Life and Leadership, which is available for $15 on Amazon.
"As a fellow writer and speaker, I immediately noticed his passion for helping people whether in the written or spoken word," said author and director of the Montrose Christian Writers Conference Marsha Hubler. "His first book, Nuggets, is a compilation of Caz's experiences as a life coach and is a quick and interesting read for anyone in either in a leadership position or for those sitting and learning."
Russell will hold a book signing event at Spyglass Ridge Winery, 105 Carroll Road, Sunbury, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30. The $25 ticket includes a signed copy of his book, and light appetizers. A cash bar will be available. Tickets are available at www.spyglassridgewinery.com/events.
One chapter entitled "Inch by Inch" deals with repetition and its importance in training a canine as well as an individual tackling a new venture.
"It's one step at a time," said Russell, adding, "Inch by inch, it's a cinch. Yard by yard, it's hard.