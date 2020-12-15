A significant snowstorm heading to the Valley is expected to drop at least a foot of snow on the Valley before it is finished early Thursday morning.
The fast-moving storm should begin before 2 and 4 p.m. Wednesday and be out of the region by sun up Thursday.
Meteorologist Nicole LoBiondo of AccuWeather in State College said the snow is expected to start falling during the day and dump 6 to 10 inches. She said another 6 to 10 inches is forecast for overnight into Thursday morning.
"We're really expecting the heaviest snow to arrive between the 6 and 7 o'clock hour," LoBiondo said. "There could be the potential for a rain-and-snow line to develop, but that likely will be farther south, like around Harrisburg."
She also expected some gusting wind that could lead to some drifting.
She predicted the heaviest snow will move out of the region by 6 or 7 a.m. Thursday. A cold front then will move in. A high of 30 degrees is expected Wednesday night and a high of 25 is predicted for Thursday. Thermometers will move up to around 34 degrees overnight Thursday then drop down to 20 on Friday and 17 Friday night, LoBiondo said.
PennDOT officials spent part of the day Tuesday pre-treating roads across District 3 in advance of the storm. Anti-icing trucks will cross the region, which covers Bradford, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga and Union counties, throughout the day today, officials said.
Anti-icing involves wetting the highway with salt brine before a storm’s arrival. The solution lowers the freezing point of water and slows or prevents ice from forming a bond with the pavement during the early stages of a storm.
Drivers can track the location of PennDOT plow trucks during the storm at www.511PA.com.
According to PennDOT, its "primary goal is to keep roads passable, not completely free of ice and snow." PennDOT will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear.
LoBiondo said the storm is originating from a low pressure system coming from Kansas, Oklahoma and the Southern Plains.
"That energy will move into the Ohio Valley," she said. "Another low pressure will track through the Gulf of Mexico. Both of these energies are coming together and causing the storm."
She said there is more potential for high winds in Eastern Pennsylvania and the coast, but there may be some wind gusts of 20-25 miles per hour in the Valley today and winds could gust up to 30 mph overnight.
"I don't think the wind will be a big impact for Central Pennsylvania," LoBiondo said.
Snow emergencies
Mount Carmel and Beavertown officials have already declared a state of emergency.
Mount Carmel Mayor Phillip Cimino said his borough's emergency begins at noon today, ending at 6 p.m. Friday. All already posted snow emergency routes are to have no parking so snow can be removed without obstruction, Cimino said.
Anyone living near a fire hydrant is asked to assist with removing snow from around the hydrant area for better access for the fire department.
Beavertown Mayor Lee Hollenbach said the borough's emergency goes into effect at 9 a.m. and will end at 9 a.m. Saturday.
All residents are required to clear their sidewalks within 24 hours of the end of the snow.
Sunbury Department of Public Works Supervisor Steve Welker is asking residents to stay off the main roads during the storm.
"We ask that residents limit travel during this storm, use off-street parking if you have it and please do not shovel snow onto city streets," he said.
City Administrator Jody Ocker said a snow emergency will be declared if current predictions occur as forecast.
"A major winter storm predicted for our area with snowfall expected to start around noon tomorrow and continue through Thursday morning," she said. "Please monitor our local news sources for updates on the forecast and avoid driving during the storm for your safety and to give snowplows plenty of space."
Ocker asks that residents clear their sidewalks within 24 hours of the snow stopping, she said.