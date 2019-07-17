Two of the three projects involving closed bridges in the Valley were delayed by heavy rain, according to PennDOT officials.
District 3.0 spokesman David Thompson said weather affected Route 2008 (Penn Avenue) in Northumberland County and Route 235 in Union County, but Route 45 in Northumberland County was not significantly impacted.
"The Route 2008 (Penn Ave) bridge is expected to be completed by August 9," said Thompson. "Bridgework has not been delayed due to weather since the project began. However, there was a delay in getting it started due to weather impacting other work that needed to be completed prior to the bridge project starting."
Final paving for Route 235 is expected to be finished by early August.
"There were a couple delays due to heavy rain during the first few weeks of the project, plus work was halted temporarily to accommodate access to a nearby polling place during the May primary," said Thompson.
The weather has not significantly impacted the schedule for the Route 45 bridge and work is expected to be completed this fall, he said.
The bridge on Route 45 is located in East Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County. The section of road is shut down for A $1.25 million project to repair a bridge over Chillisquaque Creek. The project was originally scheduled for an October finish, Thompson said.
Traffic is detoured using Routes 147 and 642. The bridge is just over two miles east of the Route 147 interchange.
A PennDOT maintenance crew in Northumberland County began a bridge replacement project on Penn Avenue between Second Avenue and Third Avenue in Ralpho Township in June.
The existing 14-foot bridge spanning a tributary to Shamokin Creek was built in 1978 and is classified as in poor condition. It will be replaced with a corrugated steel box culvert.
A detour is in place using Route 54/Market Street, Route 487/West Valley Avenue and Bottle Drive. The work was originally expected to be finished in August.
The bridge replacement project on Route 235 in Hartley Township between Palman Road and Laurel Road started in May.
The existing 10-foot reinforced concrete slab bridge, which spans a tributary to Laurel Run, will be replaced with a precast concrete box culvert. Upcoming work includes constructing a diversion channel, demolition of the existing structure and excavating for the new box culvert. Drainage improvements, grading, guide rail installation and paving was originally expected to be completed by the end of this month, weather permitting.
A detour is in place using Route 3001 (Lincoln Chapel Road), T-306 (Paddy Mountain Road) and Route 3002 (Weikert Road).
Dave Shearer, the PennDOT maintenance manager for Union and Snyder County, said rain last year was more of a problem this year.
"Route 235 bridgework has a diversion channel that allows the stream to flow around the area through a series of pipes," he said. "This year has not been as difficult as late last summer."
PennDOT anticipates investing more than $160 million this year in the District 3 region, spanning Bradford, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga and Union counties. This investment includes rehabilitating, reconstructing and resurfacing 152 miles of highways and starting 20 new bridge projects.