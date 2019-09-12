MIFFLINBURG — A recession looming in 2020 could erase a promising end to the 2019 economic outlook if certain steps aren't taken.
Economist Anirban Basu, president and CEO of Baltimore-based Sage Policy Group, alerted Valley business leaders of the forecast during the 11th annual Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce's Economic Forecast Luncheon at Rusty Rail Brewing Company in Mifflinburg on Thursday.
"My forecast is this: 2019 will be a fine year for the U.S. economy," Basu said. "But I tell you something, if we don't check some of these boxes, I think a recession is coming in 2020."
Basu, the keynote speaker appearing at the event for the seventh consecutive year, said certain steps could help the United States avoid the downturn, including a trade deal with China; an infrastructure spending plan with revenue sources identified; and elimination of tariffs on steel, aluminum and other similar goods.
Most economists are predicting a coming recession within the next two years. Much of the negativity reflected in forecasts and in financial market volatility relates to things people believe will happen, but important parts of the economy continue to perform well, including consumer, corporate earnings and construction, he said.
"I'm well aware that there's a massive infrastructure project in this region with the thruway," said Basu, referencing the $865 million Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway project. "It means a lot to the future of this region. There has been infrastructure spending in this country, but not nearly enough."
The 2020 election will likely result in an attitude of "wait and see," he said.
There's a big difference in President Donald Trump and his Democratic opponents in terms of taxes, investments in coal, and other political topics, he said.
"All these questions are unanswerable" at this time, he said.
The national economy is in its 11th year of recovery. The country is at a 50-year low for unemployment with the fastest wage growth in a decade, there's a robust consumer spending market place and there's low economy-wide inflation — factors of which are difficult to occur simultaneously, said Basu.
Danielle Dressler, the economics teacher at Mifflinburg High School, and Mifflinburg junior Kayline Foss, both attended the luncheon and said they were impressed with Basu.
"As an educator, it's really nice to be able to take information back to the classroom," said Dressler, "to be able to relate to students what their future looks like, what the job markets might look like, what's up and coming, what industry there is. Dr. Basu talked about hotspots in our country, so that might be an interest to them (the students) where there are booming markets."
Foss said she found it interesting that Basu was so "in-depth."
"This is my third year in high school, and I didn't get exposed to any of that until now," she said. "My dad owns Foss Jewelers, so I think it's interesting to learn about what he has to deal with as a businessman."