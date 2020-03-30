Confirmed cases of COVID-19 more than doubled in the Valley on Monday as the number of cases statewide surged past the 4,000 mark and 10 more people died from the novel coronavirus.
Pennsylvania health officials confirmed another 693 COVID-19 cases — including 10 new cases in the Valley — on Monday as the statewide total of confirmed cases surpassed 4,000.
Cases are now confirmed in 59 counties. According to updated data provided from the state following its initial release this afternoon, Montour County now has 10 confirmed cases, up six cases since Sunday. Union County also has its first four cases, while Snyder remained at two cases and Northumberland stayed at one.
The 20.4 percent increase statewide day-over-day is the lowest increase since state officials began daily tracking earlier this month. The 693 new cases are the largest single-day increase since the state started tracking data earlier this month.
The statewide total is now 4,087 in the 59 counties. All people are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital, state health officials said.
There are 33,777 patients who have tested negative to date.
On Monday, Gov. Tom Wolf said state universities have reached out to hospitals to see what help they can offer.
"Bloomsburg University was the first one. It has expressed interest to Geisinger about using its dorms for health care workers. They are willing and able to support the health care industry in any way they can."
Workers call for more protection
In a conference call with U.S. Sen. Bob Casey on Monday, two state health care workers said they fear for their own health caring for elderly patients.
Donna, a Northeastern Pennsylvania nursing home licensed practical nurse, said she has to reuse the same facemask for a week and store it in a paper bag when she is not using it. She should be using a different mask for each patient.
Donna, whose last name was not revealed because three of her co-workers tested positive for COVID-19, said she is scared.
“Never in my life as a nurse did I think I’d be facing this,” she said.
Crystal Patterson, a home care worker from Washington, Pa., said, "I have to continue to care for my client even if he has COVID."
She said her son is susceptible to upper respiratory infections, but she, like Donna, can't take sick leave or she might have to reapply for her job.
"Every day I go to work, I worry about bringing coronavirus back home and giving it to him," Patterson said. "We have no coveralls, no facemasks and we’re low on gloves."
Matthew Yarnell, president of Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Healthcare Pennsylvania, said the Trump administration should immediately distribute masks and equipment held in the Strategic National Stockpile, identify reserves of masks and equipment in other industries, such as construction, and redistribute them to health care providers.
He said the government also should ensure all frontline health care workers and emergency response workers can be tested easily and receive care.
Pennsylvania Health Care Association President Zachary Samberg said every health care worker should have access to free testing and care.
Casey said the federal government has passed three bills to help during the crisis but more must be done. He said both parties on every level of government need to do more.
"The main thing we have to do now is keep the pressure on to make sure all dollars are going out the door and into hands of people where it's needed or hospitals," the senator said. "We have to treat health care workers on the same level as soldiers in combat. At the end of this, we should have something comparable to a GI Bill. It's the kind of challenge we have not seen since World War II."
Casey also announced on Monday he sent a letter to President Trump in support of Pennsylvania’s request for a Major Disaster Declaration, which would provide more federal funding to the state.