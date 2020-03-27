Nineteen child care providers in the Valley are approved to operate during the COVID-19 public health emergency, according to the state Department of Health.
The state department lists 19 commercial providers that were granted waivers to operate within 25 miles of Sunbury in Northumberland, Snyder, Union, Montour and Columbia counties. There are four in Danville, three in Sunbury, two each in Mount Pleasant Mills and Milton and one each in Lewisburg, Elysburg, Middleburg, Dalmatia, Watsontown, Mount Carmel, Bloomsburg and Beaver Springs.
"A lot of our families don't have any other options, those who work in hospitals or grocery stores," said Megan Straub, director of Kids Korner Learning Center in Sunbury. "For us, when we heard there was a waiver, we immediately filed for it. We knew there were families who would need us."
The Wolf administration ordered the closures among many mandates to the public to help mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19. Larger child care operations were ordered closed but were able to apply for waivers to remain open. Waivers were established to aid health care workers, first responders and other essential personnel as they work through the pandemic as schools and other employers closed.
Straub said the day care is only open for children of workers who are deemed essential. There are between 20 to 25 children per day divided into small groups based on their age. The usual staff of 12 is down to four or five, she said.
"Everyone comes in and washes their hands, and we're checking for fevers and coughs," she said. "We're making sure we're keeping everyone safe and disinfecting constantly."
Brooke Erdley, director of the Crossroads Discovery Center in Milton, said the facility is open. The enrollment is usually about 85, but this week there were six children and next week there will be nine. The usual staff of 20 is down 20 percent, she said.
"It's very important that we help families who work in health care and other essential jobs," she said. "Otherwise they wouldn't be able to do their job. Their job is to take care of us. If they can't take care of us, it's going to hurt our community as a whole."
Staff at Crossroads take children's temperatures when they arrive, during the day and when they leave. Parents are not allowed through the front doors to avoid as much foot traffic through the center as possible, said Erdley.
Even though the Sunbury YMCA Day Care Center in Sunbury and the YMCA School-Age Child Care in Milton both received waivers, Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA CEO Bonnie McDowell said the two facilities remain closed.
"We've applied for waivers, we had every intention to continue running, but when the governor closed down the businesses, people who still have to work are finding family members who are not working," said McDowell. "Spouses, parents or grandparents are helping out. We didn't have to open the Milton or Sunbury Y."
If there is a need, if businesses start opening again and people start going back to work, McDowell said the YMCA can offer the care.
"We are ready," she said.
Joanne Sloneem, the vice president of education for the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way, said an education department team member is reaching out to family child care centers to ensure they have the food and supplies needed to operate. These sites would not normally buy in bulk like a full child care center would and may not be able to purchase all necessary supplies.
"We are in the process of applying with Parents as Teachers National to receive permission to begin virtual visits for the families we work with," said Sloneem. "Currently our parent educators are reaching out to families to check in and sharing resources.
Pennsylvania Human Services Secretary Teresa Miller hosted a media conference call on Friday to discuss the child care tool for essential workers and COVID-19 guidance for child care providers. To date, more than 700 requests have been processed and approved for waivers in Pennsylvania.
"Child care providers play a critical role for these families," said Miller. "They're also essential to the health of these children and families. They allow them to go to work to save and protect lives, ensure food is still available, and protect vulnerable communities in this time of crisis."
Smaller family child care and group child care centers operating out of residences may continue without a waiver, she said.
Providers can be found on www.findchildcare.pa.gov.