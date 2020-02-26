MONTANDON — Faith and food worked well at the Montandon United Methodist Church on Ash Wednesday.
For the first time, the church hosted Stop & Go Soup & Ashes for two hours Wednesday afternoon as Christians kicked off the Lenten season, the 40-day period of reflection leading into Easter.
Ash Wednesday services and events were held throughout the Valley, including Wednesday evening at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Selinsgrove.
Anthony Munoz, a Navy recruiter from Selinsgrove, was among the churchgoers who received the mark from Father Tukura Pius Michael.
“I always come to Ash Wednesday. It runs in my family,” Munoz said. “I’m going to confirmation classes here.”
Various event types and service times provided many options for Valley Christians.
The Montandon church had tried evening services and dive-through services in recent years, but decided to hold the afternoon Stop & Go event this year.
New pastor Carol Haas considered it a hit.
“A lot of people are taking advantage of soup and fellowship,” said Haas, who has been with the Montandon Church since July. “We all sin. We all need to repent and today is the start. You walk in here, you know you’re a sinner, but through the grace of God, you can be forgiven. That’s across all denominations.”
Mildred Campbell and her son, Steven, made the trip from Northumberland for the soup and ashes.
“It’s very handy and very convenient,” Mildred said.
Steven said he grew up in a church-going family. He said he still attends 40 times a year, so Wednesday’s trip with his mother was a natural. “The church we go to in Northumberland is sister church here and they announced this event, so we decided to come,” he said. “It’s very convenient for us to come in, get lunch and the ashes. It was important.”
Church member Lorei Comerer, who has been a member of the Montandon church since the mid-1970s said this latest Ash Wednesday idea evolved over the years.
“We were trying to find something that would appeal to a lot of people,” she said. “It fits in with a lot of schedules. You can make a quick stop, get your ash mark and go. Or you can stay as long as you want.”
Coronavirus concerns
Pope Francis celebrated Ash Wednesday while greeting the public in Rome as other Masses were canceled in northern Italy over fears of the coronavirus outbreak. Neither the priests nor the faithful wore face masks, but Rome has largely been spared the virus as Italy’s national case count grew to 400.
Several countries took Ash Wednesday precautions in the wake of the coronavirus spread. In the Philippines — Asia’s only majority Roman Catholic country — priests sprinkled ashes on the heads of the faithful rather than making the mark of the cross on their foreheads to avoid physical contact.
Last month, the bishops recommended that Catholics receive the Eucharistic host by the hand instead of the mouth and avoid holding hands in prayer during Masses as precautions amid the viral scare.
In the United States, Catholics filled St. Joseph Cathedral for an Ash Wednesday service in San Diego, where two patients with the virus were recently treated at a local hospital after being evacuated from China. Priests maintained the tradition of placing ashes on parishioners’ foreheads. Some worshipers said they saw little reason for concern, while noting a reluctance among fellow parishioners to shake hands after Mass recently.
“Some people nod and wave but personally that hasn’t stopped me,” said Clarissa Falcon, 47, whose parents live in the Philippines. “I’m used to the physical fellowship. It sort of goes along with the spirit of this — having faith.”
The Associated Press contributed to this story.