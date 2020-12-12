Valley churches put COVID-19 twist on plans

Valley churches are getting creative in how they deliver holiday services and events amid the COVID-19 pandemic, from virtual worship to drive-in liturgies.
While some annual events are canceled, including the Scrooge musical at Crossroads Nazarene Church in Milton, most are being held with extra safety precautions or a twist on the traditional service.
Houses of worship were already altering plans for a different kind of Christmas season when Gov. Tom Wolf's latest restrictions were issued on Thursday, putting additional limits on indoor and outdoor gatherings. There is a specific exclusionary carveout in the latest mitigation plans for worship sites.
Still, state officials sounded a word of warning for religious leaders. "While this an incredibly difficult recommendation to make, particularly at this time of year, faith leaders must carefully weigh the health risks to their congregants given the immense amount of community spread of COVID-19," the new mitigation rules state.
Earlier this week, the Rev. Jason Clapper of Grove Presbyterian Church in Danville was granted permission to hold an outdoor Christmas Eve service in Memorial Park.
"The (7 p.m.) service will be short and it will be remarkably similar to Christmas caroling outside," Clapper told the borough council. "We'll take all the same precautions we have been using throughout the year, including asking people to wear masks."
The Episcopal Church in Central Pennsylvania has closed all of its in-person services during the pandemic until 2021, so officials came up with a way for worshippers to gather by holding a drive-in Christmas service at The Point Drive-In in Northumberland at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19.
The hour-long service will feature a live band and service led by Bishop Audrey Cady Scanlon.
"This has been a real tough year and a lot of what people turn to for strength, solace and community aren't available," said Canon Daniel Morrow. "We wanted to offer something. Even if it looks different than what we're accustomed to. People are more open to unique and creative options, just out of necessity."
Can't cancel Christmas
Despite Gov. Tom Wolf's urging Pennsylvanians to stay home this season because "the truth is that COVID-19 is still as dangerous as ever right now and the best thing we can do to protect our loved ones is to worship and celebrate at home this year," many Valley church leaders are forging ahead with gatherings.
"Yes COVID is real, but it can't cancel Christmas," said Beavertown's God Missionary Church Associate Pastor Solomon Shaffer who along with his wife and children contracted the virus this fall.
Like most churches, the western Snyder County church will offer both an in-person and online Christmas service.
It also will still host the annual live Nativity at Middlecreek Farms on Dec. 17, 18 and 19. Last year, the three-day event had about 1,500 visitors.
Small groups at a time will be admitted into the event to allow for social distancing and sectioned seating will be offered in a heated tent for people waiting to enter, Shaffer said.
Each of the 10 scenes will be isolated and some areas of the barn will be closed but the experience will be the same, he said.
There will be hand sanitizers and the gold coins that are handed out to participants will be individually wrapped and cleaned after each use, he said,
Anyone who is unable to make it to the live event can watch it online at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19., at www.beavertownchurch.com or the church Facebook page.
Online services
Throughout the pandemic, Christ Community United Methodist Church member Heidi Carroll has mostly participated in virtual worship services.
She's undecided about whether to attend in-person services this Christmas or even if it will be offered due to the spike in positive COVID-19 cases, a prospect that doesn't bring much joy.
"There's something to be said about being in church," said Carroll, who co-founded the Awana program at the Selinsgrove church 15 years ago. "It's comforting. It feels like home."
But home may be where she'll celebrate the Lord's birth this year.
"I'll probably gather with family at the table and watch online," Carroll said.
H2Hope Pastor Mark Gittens said the live-streamed services from his church temporarily located in the Susquehanna Valley Mall in Selinsgrove have been attracting as many as 1,000 viewers.
"Every week we're getting people from all over, New York, New Jersey. (Online services) can really capture a large audience but we don't think it's a substitute for in-person worship," he said, adding that he encourages people to do what is best for them during the health crisis.
The church is able to accommodate hundreds of masked people safely because of its size. Hand sanitizers are located throughout the area and a nurse is available to take temperatures.
Singing is still a part of the service but Gittens said there is no choir.
"People are broken and looking for hope," he said. "Everyone has a choice they have to make and it's important to give people choices."
Lost Creek and McCoysville presbyterian churches won't host in-person services on Christmas Eve. Instead, they will host a joint worship service on Lost Creek's Facebook page, www.facebook.com/lostcreekpresby. Those who want to watch must call the church office — 717-463-3138 — after Dec. 21, to get the toll free number and access code.
Sense of normalcy
At Selinsgrove Church of the Nazarene, Pastor Bill Foss said, "We have been able to keep up the sense of normalcy" with plans for two in-person Christmas Eve services at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.
To maintain social distancing, pews were removed from the sanctuary and replaced with chairs.
Foss expects the number of in-person worshippers will be down from the usual 350 this holiday "because of anxiousness." The homebound will be able to view the service online.
The church is decorated for the holidays and Foss said his aim is to keep the Advent in focus as many cope with the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"If there ever was a year when we need the hope of Christmas, this is it," he said.