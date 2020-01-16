A hundred years ago Friday, Prohibition (the 18th Amendment) officially began, and breweries throughout the Valley and across America shut down for what turned out to be 13 years.
This is not to say bootlegging and illegal liquor sales did not occur in the Valley during the 1920s, as newspaper accounts of the time documented.
The traffic of illegal liquor across the river in Northumberland County was a matter of everyday headlines in the early part of the 20th century, noted Ed Slavishak, a professor of history at Susquehanna University, and author of an online document called Booze in the Valley — https://wordpress.susqu.edu/csvhp/areas/booze/
Tales of shootouts on riverside roads, hearses used to run booze in Sunbury, camouflaged shipments on train cars, basement caches in houses and bars, violent beer parties and crates of "raisin jack" (homemade raisin wine) hidden in school buildings regularly appeared in local newspapers, Slavishak explained.
"In Snyder County and in Northumberland County two things were occurring at the same time, even though they seemed contrasting," Slavishak said. "There was a pretty strong anti-alcohol, temperance movement in the area, but there was also a sense that for many people alcohol was ingrained into the everyday fabric of life."
Juries were pretty consistent in not throwing the books at people who were caught red-handed producing or selling alcohol, he said.
"It seems that if the thinking was alcohol was as common a part of life as water, and the agricultural roots of the area would attest to that," Slavishak said. "If you had land that was even semi-private, with woods, and you had water and something that could ferment — raisins and prunes were pretty popular back then — you could make alcohol. And if you had a car and access to the new and improving roads in the area, you could make money off of that alcohol."
Despite the temperance movement, there was a tendency for people to look the other way and be customers.
Slavishak's research didn't uncover a strong sense of who bought what, "but every time there was any kind of bust or court case we found there were a lot of people involved in the consumption end or on the production end.
In the court dockets of Snyder County, Slavishak noted, there are an equal number of offenses for things like driving without brakes or driving without headlamps and driving while intoxicated.
"Part of that is the roads and the cars are the ways in which the rum-running, the bootlegging, the smuggling were being connected to a wider zone," he said. In Snyder County, it seemed like the alcohol was flowing westward; the rumor was that alcohol was coming in from the coal region, from Northumberland County and parts east.
In Snyder County people who made booze, Slavishak said, would get in their cars, drive down what is now Route 35 to sell it in Mifflin County. There were a lot of busts on the way to Lewistown. The busts in Northumberland County tended to be trucks, cars heading into Sunbury, Shamokin, from parts east.
Bootleggers and moonshine
Pennsylvania, statewide, was a center for moonshine production, said Penn State University professor of history, Kirk French, because it was very remote, especially Central Pennsylvania.
"The water was pretty good for making whiskey here because of the higher mineral content (limestone). But the isolation is really why illegal whiskey was so easily produced and then sold. Prince Farrington had stills all over Pennsylvania, Lock Haven, Williamsport."
Farrington was the most famous bootlegger at the time, French said.
He was a Lycoming County bootlegger who was active through the early to mid-20th century. Farrington began his illicit career in North Carolina before coming north to the hills and hollows of Central Pennsylvania, amassing a huge fortune along the way.
Prince David Farrington was born in North Carolina in 1889. As a young man, he practiced the moonshiner’s trade in the South.
But when Prohibition became the law of the land in 1920, for some reason Farrington set his sights on the mountains of Central Pennsylvania and moved to the Upper Susquehanna Valley and set up shop in Clinton County. He operated in the region for decades.
Historian John L. Moore of Northumberland said that when Farrington wasn’t making moonshine liquor, he was often serving time in prison for bootlegging.
Moore said that Guy Graybill, a Snyder County author who wrote a biography of Farrington in 2010, identified some 30 sites in Lycoming and Clinton counties where Farrington had operated stills. Graybill’s book is titled “Prohibition’s Prince.”
The Gill family also made the news, but in quite a different way.
Here is what Slavishak said he learned from newspapers in Lewisburg and Selinsgrove:
In late November 1924, a sting operation brought state police to the farm of 56-year-old John Gill (known locally as "Reverend Gill" or simply as "Preacher," for his itinerant ministries in the 1890s).
Gill and his three sons, Charles, 32, Rush, 30, and Lester, 24, had a reputation for being prickly toward anyone who was not their immediate neighbors. Rush, especially, was said to hold grudges against just about everyone. He was known to carry a revolver.
The Gills' property sprawled along either side of Back Mountain Road, at the base of Jack's Mountain in West Beaver Township.
This was remote land, just a dozen miles from the county seat but seemingly designed to turn away outsiders. There weren't paved roads off the main highway in this section before the 1940s.
The Lewisburg Journal said the homestead was "ideally situated for the manufacture of moonshine." Dense trees lined all approaches, and the property extended up into steep, wooded hillsides.
Fifteen state policemen raided their farm in search of a bootlegging operation. The police expected a fight that night, but the Gills conceded to a search without resistance.
In a hothouse on the property, the officers found two stills and two quarts of moonshine hidden behind a false wall. Outside, they found roughly 500 gallons of liquor mash in molasses barrels that had been buried under a vegetable garden. The Gills were driven to Middleburg, booked and placed in the county jail.
All four men were bailed out within hours.
The Gill men were charged with illegal manufacture, possession and sale of alcohol. At their arraignment, witnesses said that the Gills routinely leveled shotguns at their customers, threatening them that they'd suffer if they ever told the authorities about the family.
Mary "Ma" Gill was said to be particularly violent, quick to hit people with sticks or slap them across the face if she thought they wished her family ill will.
The case against the Gills collapsed at the first trial in December 1924. The witnesses presented to testify against the men were all shady characters who claimed to have bought gallon after gallon of booze from the defendants but could not explain what they had done with it all.
The Selinsgrove Times described the witnesses as "fresh air boys," unattached men in their twenties who spent their money driving around the county on drunken joyrides.
The jury found John Gill not guilty—but required him to pay court costs of almost $200. Once the case against the Gill patriarch fell apart, the prosecution dropped the charges against his sons. Everyone suspected that the Gills were up to their necks in moonshining, but they hadn't been caught with definitive evidence against them.
Loony times
About Prohibition overall, French said, "something that still shocks me is when you think about Amendments to the Constitution and how hard it is for them to happen, what has generally happened since the Bill of Rights is that every amendment, every alteration has been about expanding the rights for Americans."
But then in this "weird, crazed moment," French said, "this was one of the few times that we took the rights away from people and made law-abiding citizens criminals for a thing that most people did. Most people drank. All of a sudden this became illegal and people were still in support of the Amendment. It was really a crazy thing. And then within a year, 36 of the 48 states ratified it?
"You couldn't get two-thirds of the states today to agree on the sky being blue," he said. "It is bizarre that this happened. And then to make it even stranger, the only time we ever amended an Amendment was to undo this thing. To this day we have never amended another Amendment.
"So the way I think about Prohibition is, what a loony time, crazy time in American history," he said. "How we really took a step backward. It was such a failed experiment."
For more on Valley booze, go to https://wordpress.susqu.edu/csvhp/areas/booze/