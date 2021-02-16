The latest winter storm to impact the Valley will drop an estimated 4 to 8 inches of snow during the day on Thursday, according to senior meteorologist Carl Erickson, of AccuWeather in State College.
Erickson said the snow should begin not long after 6 or 7 a.m.
"During the day we pick up most of our accumulating snow," Erickson said.
By evening, there may be some sleet or freezing drizzle mixed in, he said.
By Friday morning, there may be some light snow or a light drizzle.
Temperatures will get into the mid to upper 20s on Thursday and through Thursday night. They will rise into the low 30s on Friday.
"There will be a little bit of melting take place," Erickson said. "It's a fairly good bet we're going to get precipitation. The question mainly is will it be snow or a mixing. The farther south (the system is), the chance for mixing looks to be less."
He said the storm will head out to sea and a bit north and will bring significant snowfall to New York City and Boston, which could get a foot of snow. Philadelphia will probably receive 2 to 4 inches, he added.
This storm is expected to be worse than what came through Monday into Tuesday.
“This one looks a little colder and the track a little farther east, which means accumulating snow,” AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said.
A general 6 to 12 inches is forecast to fall from the eastern Panhandle of West Virginia to the coast of Maine, including Harrisburg and Scranton, Rayno said. The higher elevations in this zone have the potential to receive 2 feet of snow.
According to the National Weather Service (NWS) in State College, models show a chance of freezing rain and sleet for overnight Thursday.
"Again some uncertainty exists in how far north and west this wintry mix will go, but if the cold trend stays, the mix may be confined to just our southeast counties," according to the NWS forecast. "Confidence is increasing in an impactful winter storm occurring before sunrise Thursday and continuing until Friday morning, with lingering light snow showers in the mountains Friday afternoon."
NWS is predicting 5 to 8 inches of snow for Central Pennsylvania.