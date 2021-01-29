The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is preparing for a winter storm that could dump as much as 12 inches of snow in the Valley beginning Sunday afternoon, meteorologists said Friday.
AccuWeather reports between 8-12 inches of snow could fall in Northumberland, Snyder, Union and Montour counties between Sunday afternoon and Monday night.
“It’s going to be a pretty long duration of snowfall. There will be plowable snow,” meteorologist Jake Sojda said.
The cold, dry air is dampening the size of the storm in the area and is expected to hit the coastal area, including New York City, much harder, he said.
“The storm is not able to get enough moisture but it will be enough,” Sojda said of the light to moderate amount of snow expected to fall in Central Pennsylvania.
PennDOT spokesman Kimberly Smith said a statewide web conference was held Friday afternoon with department staff, weather experts and officials from the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency and state police to discuss the pending storm.
The state has more than 32,000 tons of salt to cover roadways in Northumberland, Snyder, Union and Montour, as well as five other counties, Smith said.
“We have plenty of other resources on hand locally and across the district to handle the snow as it arrives on Sunday and Monday,” she said.
Due to residual matter still on roadways, she said, PennDOT will not pretreat the roads before the storm.
While travel is not recommended during winter storms, the state may implement travel restrictions on certain roads effective at noon Sunday, including on the entire length of Route 81 in both directions and Interstate 80 from Interstate 81 to the New Jersey state line.
Other anticipated restrictions may be placed on Interstate 70 in both directions from the Pennsylvania Turnpike to the Maryland state line; the entire length of Interstate 78 in both directions; the entire length of Interstate 83 in both directions; the entire length of Interstate 84 in both directions and the entire length of Interstate 380 in both directions.