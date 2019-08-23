Selinsgrove Borough Councilwoman Sara Lauver is stepping up to help the Little League World Series in an unusual way.
The 37-year old will be performing the National Anthem on ESPN for the championship game on Sunday.
"I am truly just honored to be a small part of the Little League World Series," Lauver said. "I'm a baseball fan and when you watch the Little League games, it just reminds us that this is what baseball is all about."
Lauver, who has performed the anthem for the past 12 years for the Baltimore Orioles on national television, said she reached out to Little League World Series officials several weeks ago and wanted to get her name on a list to be considered in the future.
On Wednesday, Lauver received an email asking her if she wanted to "pinch hit" and sing on Sunday.
Kevin Fountain, director of media relations for Little League International, said the organization is excited for the performance.
"We are thrilled to welcome Sara (Lauver) to Williamsport to perform the National Anthem before the 2019 Little League Baseball World Series Championship Game," he said. "It is our privilege to provide Sara with the opportunity to perform in front of tens of thousands of fans this weekend, and we are looking forward to her exciting performance to kick off the World Series championship game."
Lauver also sings throughout the Valley at various events and is part of local band Blue River Spell.
"I am just excited to be at the game," she said. "To have this honor is something I will always remember."
The game starts at 3 p.m. and Lauver is set to perform at 2:30 p.m., she said.