Officials in Snyder, Union and Northumberland counties have CARES Act funds that need to be dispersed this year.
Snyder County has $3.64 million available and has extended the application deadline for businesses, municipalities and organizations until the end of October.
To date, 26 businesses, five municipalities, 19 nonprofits and two organizations have applied for funds, county board chairman Joe Kantz said.
The county has a total of $1.2 million available and will allocate up to $25,000 to each approved request, he said.
The board has already allotted $1.2 million for upgrading PPEs throughout the county, $800,000 to improve broadband services, $105,000 to upgrade the wiring in county buildings to improve Internet access and $170,000 for a body scanner.
The high-tech body scanner will be used on incoming inmates at the county prison. Kantz said the equipment is capable of taking body temperatures and providing x-ray to determine if an individual is concealing contraband.
Northumberland County has assigned more than $3.8 million of its $8.2 million in CARES money, according to Planning and economic development coordinator Justin Skavery.
The county already committed $1,250,000 toward DRIVE, an economic development council that will help expand the county's broadband internet. The county has also committed $2.3 million public safety, which the bulk of which is committed to new radios for all county police and fire departments.
Additionally, the elections office received $23,731; the courts received $6,555; the jail in Coal Township received $118,767; the assessment office received $4,336; and the sheriff office received $3,873.
Union County received $4,056,984 in federal CARES Act funding. As of Wednesday, $3,786,701 had been committed to varied projects and organizations.
The largest use of the public dollars was the county’s pandemic emergency recovery grants for small businesses and non-profit entities. The grants were capped at $15,000 each, ensuring widespread distribution. According to county data, businesses received a combined $2,092,844 while non-profits received $501,088.
County commissioners committed $600,000 of its CARES funds to DRIVE, a regional economic development, towards a multi-county broadband distribution network for unserved and underserved communities.
It committed an additional $250,000 to DRIVE to join the organization and allocated $194,321 to its own pandemic response efforts including the purchase of personal protective gear. Another $30,000 is being used to create a quarantine cell at the county jail.
Groups like the Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority, Union-Snyder Community Action Agency, Union County Library System and CMSU all received varied funds.