Snyder, Union, Northumberland and Montour counties are set to receive nearly $233 million for major transportation plans over the next four years from SEDA-Council of Governments (SEDA-COG).
The SEDA-COG Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) announced it adopted the 2021-2024 Transportation Improvement Program (TIP) for an eight-county region that includes $376 million for Clinton, Columbia, Juniata, Mifflin, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, and Union counties. Local TIP projects are valued at $232,975,754 over the next four years and will take effect on Oct. 1.
"This is the best possible bang for the buck that we could come up with," said Jim Saylor, SEDA-COG Transportation Program director. "There's never enough funding for all the things we want to do. These are best value projects that we have to do."
The adoption of TIP signals the successful completion of a year-long effort that engaged county officials, municipalities, transit operators, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, the Federal Highway Administration, other key stakeholders, and the public, said Saylor.
TIP, which is the agreed-upon list of priority projects in the SEDA-COG MPO region, has a total of 229 projects to be addressed over the next four years. This includes Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) project; traffic signal improvements plans for Route 150 in Clinton County and corridor-wide safety improvements are planned for Route 54 in Montour County; repaving is planned for portions of Farrandsville Road in Clinton County, Routes 11 and 339 in Columbia County, Route 522 and Electric Avenue in Mifflin County, Interstate 80 in Montour County, and Route 54 in Northumberland County; and rehabilitation or replacement of many deficient state and local bridges across the region.
The TIP includes 23 local bridges ─ one in Snyder County, two in Mifflin County, three in Clinton and Montour counties, four in Columbia and Northumberland counties, and six in Union County. Additional new local bridge projects may be addressed through the TIP in the future, using cost savings or special initiatives.
The TIP also includes transit projects worth $3.2 million for Call A Ride Service Inc. in Mifflin and Juniata counties and Geisinger Health System for the LIFE Geisinger Program.
State funding will cover 71 percent of the Transportation Improvement Program project costs, local funding match is less than 1 percent, while the federal funding level is at 28 percent, according to SEDA-COG.
The projects are scheduled to be completed over the next four years, said Saylor.
"It's a balancing act," said Saylor. "The projects generally scheduled in the first year are the ones that can't wait any longer. The core mission here is to keep the transportation network in the best possible condition with the money we have on hand."
Bob Garrett, the president/CEO of the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce and vice-chair of the Chamber's Transportation Committee, said he was pleased with the TIP results.
"It looks like all the projects that are prioritized in our area are everything from big projects like the thruway to smaller ones like traffic lights," said Garrett. "It looks like everyone asking for funding received it and it's a nice equitable distribution throughout the Valley."
SEDA-COG has not included any funding in the TIP toward a fixed route transit system pilot program since it's not yet a reality or out of the feasibility study part of the program, Saylor said.
A subcommittee of the Central Pennsylvania Transportation Coalition is seeking $300,000 in local funding as part of a demonstration grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. The fixed route would follow a path down from Williamsport along the Route 11/15 corridor with Sunbury, Danville and Berwick along the path. Once approved, the state agency would provide 85 percent of the grant and give the Valley three years to build up its ridership and prove the service is needed.
The plan is still pending, having been delayed due to efforts to provide COVID-19 relief, said Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way President/CEO Joanne Troutman.