Snyder County District Attorney Michael Piecuch has been elected to serve as president of the Pennsylvania District Attorneys Association (PDAA).
“I am humbled to be elected to lead the PDAA in our collective pursuit of justice,” Piecuch said. “For over 100 years the PDAA has been a positive force promoting a culture of integrity and accountability in the criminal justice system. That mission is more important than ever before during these difficult times.”
He was appointed top prosecutor in Snyder County in February 2010 and subsequently won three elections.
Piecuch previously served as executive director of the PDAA as well as director of the PA District Attorney's Institute.
His past prosecutorial experience includes serving as a Deputy Attorney General in the state Office of the Attorney General and an assistant district attorney in Philadelphia.
The PDAA has supported legislation requiring more extensive background checks on prospective law enforcement officers and improved police training as well as helped to enact laws to support vulnerable victims testifying against abusers and protect against online exploitation.
— MARCIA MOORE