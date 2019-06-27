LEWISBURG — Small, family-run dairy farmers in the Valley are facing a crisis, two farmers said at a meeting Thursday night at Wild Goose Farm just east of Vicksburg.
The crisis in rural farming is very real, said Brenda Cochran, a dairy farmer, of Westfield, in Tioga County, and a member of a dairy farmer activist group, Farm Women United. Cochran and Jennifer Mapes, of Mapes farm in the Mifflinburg area, spoke to about 40 people at the meeting sponsored in part by the Susquehanna Valley Progress group.
Dairy farmers in the Valley and throughout rural America, Cochran said, are struggling and being driven out of business by a federal pricing formula that does not take into account the cost of manufacturing, which means feed and care for cows.
Cochran has been farming since 1975. "At one time, we had almost 300 cows," she said. "Now we are milking about 80."
The issue she said is that the government has de-valued milk. "Our problems as dairy farmers is a microcosm of everything that is wrong with U.S. Agricultural policy. We could bring in poultry farmers in here and they would say the same thing. We cannot keep this up. This is our last stand. And ultimately the policies that come out of Washington are global food policies promoted by both political parties."
The face of the crisis can be seen in communities such as the ones where Cochran lives. "You would see barns that are collapsed, decaying. You would see all the problems in rural America because in Tioga we don't have other economic outlets to mask the reality of rural farming collapse. I believe there is a war on rural culture, and if we lose our rural culture, we lose our food supply.
Mapes refused to give in and give up her family farm. She said they are milking 85 cows right now, "and that is the average herd size in Pennsylvania. There are a lot smaller herds in Union County, and some larger."
Mapes has a passion for farming. After graduating from Penn State, she came home. "I missed my cows," she said. "Most farmers form a very deep connection with our animals. If they do not love the life they live, they would not be in farming. It's heartbreaking to see farmers being pulled away from that passion."
So Mapes had to make a decision. Lose everything, or think out of the box.
"And I think that is where small rural farmers are right now and the key to survival.
Her family chose to think big and is well on their way to opening Mapes Farm Fresh, where they will process their own milk, pasteurize it and sell it in a store on their property.
"Eventually I hope to do beef, pork and chicken under the banner of Mapes Farm Fresh," she said.