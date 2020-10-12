Ninety-four Valley restaurants have signed on for the state's restaurant COVID-19 certification, a designation that allows eateries to operate at 50 percent capacity while following all state guidelines for safety.
A certification means the businesses are taking every precaution, following all health guidelines, and keeping safety as a top priority, according to Gov. Tom Wolf's office. Businesses are following social distancing protocols, enhanced cleaning and disinfecting guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and state public health and safety requirements, including the wearing of face coverings and limiting indoor and outdoor capacity.
Rich Schrader, general manager of Rusty Rail Brewing Co. in Mifflinburg, said he self-certified the restaurant on the day the process debuted. It was easy, some reading and a few clicks on a website.
At 50 percent venue capacity, 250 guests can eat inside Rusty Rail’s restaurant, Schrader said. Many diners have been opting to eat outdoors anyhow, he added, easing the potential burden a 25-percent restriction could have.
As the weather cools, Schrader said the self-certification will help since more diners will opt to eat indoors. However, self-certification was never about boosting venue capacity, Schrader said.
“I want people to feel comfortable to come here. I wanted to be listed on that directory and have people look and verify that Rusty Rail is doing the right thing,” Schrader said.
As of Monday afternoon, 30 restaurants in Union County, 29 each in Snyder and Northumberland counties and six in Montour County have all certified.
Paul Tomkiel was eating lunch at Rusty Rail with his wife, Megan, visiting from Pine Grove Mills in Centre County. Paul said he has liked Gov. Wolf's approach to reopening Pennsylvania businesses.
"I've been happy with his approach," he said. "I've been upset by some of the hard pushes to open rather than letting it be a much more cautious approach. It's a terrifying disease."
"I am absolutely happy with the precautions and the servers wearing masks," Megan Tomkiel said in her first trip to Rusty Rail since the pandemic began.
Several Sunbury restaurants are doing the best they can dealing with Wolf's mandates.
Americus Hose Co., McGuigan's Public House and Original Italian Pizza are three of the nine Sunbury businesses that performed the self-certification.
"The process was easy and we are doing the best we can with following all the regulations," Americus Hose Co., general manager Bob Hare said.
Hare said the Americus has socially distanced tables and keeps a watchful eye on the total amount of people who enter to eat.
"We have not had any issues so far," Hare said. Hare said before the pandemic hit in March the Americus would have one person working during the day shift hours, while one to two at night.
Hare said since that time they have increased their staff from two to four people, especially on Friday nights.
"We have the extra help to make sure everything is sanitized when people leave," he said. "We are following all the regulations and making sure people are safe when they come here."
At OIP in Sunbury, manager Carlos Hernandez said the push to 50 percent allows the restaurant to seat between 60 and 65 people inside, which is much better than the original 25 percent limit.
"When we were at 25 percent people didn't come," Hernandez said. "We haven't had many people come inside and eat. I hope everything goes back to normal soon."
Laurie Johnson, owner of McGuigans Public House, in Sunbury, agreed with Hare and said the process for self-certification was simple.
"The process was easy to do," she said. "It took me maybe 10 minutes and the questions were straight forth."
Johnson said the 50 percent capacity doesn't really do her any justice because she separated the tables in her establishment, which left her with allowing about four more people inside.
"People are wanting to sit outside," she said. "With the weather getting colder I am starting to get concerned with the winter coming."
Johnson employs four people and she said they are the same four people she had before the pandemic began.
"I am hoping to keep this exactly the way it is," she said. "But the winter is concerning because I am not sure people will want to come out and sit inside yet."
Daily Item reporters Eric Scicchitano and Robert Inglis contributed to this story.