LEWISBURG — About 60 Valley business and civic leaders came out to an economic forum Monday attended by U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey and U.S. Rep Fred Keller but the discussion was largely dominated by the recent mass shootings in Ohio and Texas.
Toomey and Keller addressed the gun violence that left at least 31 dead in the two separate shootings in their opening remarks at the forum hosted by the Greater Susquehanna Valley and Central Pennsylvania Chambers of Commerce and held at the Miller Center.
Kendra Aucker, president and CEO at Evangelical Community, followed up by urging the lawmakers to include health care professionals in the discussion as they search for a remedy.
"In my world, gun violence is a public health issue," she said.
Toomey said the mental health aspect of mass killing needs to be examined.
"We're not going to make huge progress on this until we figure out mental health," he said.
Trying to keep the 40-minute economic forum on track, Bob Garrett, president and CEO of the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber asked about the two-year budget vote that raises defense and domestic spending and extends the debt ceiling.
Both Toomey and Keller voted against the plan.
Keller said he opposed raising the debt ceiling and eliminating budget caps that would have controlled spending.
"It not the best deal or the right policy," he said.
Steven Stumbris, director of Bucknell University's Small Business Development Center, urged support for continued funding of similar centers which provide training and counsel to new and growing entrepreneurs
Colleen Fritz, owner of Heritage Spring Memory Care Inc. in Lewisburg, said she is having difficulty hiring registered and licensed nursing staff and questioned the lawmakers about workforce challenges.
"Is there any talk about what to do about that?" she asked.
Fritz' concern about the small qualified employee pool is an issue raised by Toomey's constituents across the state.
"It's the number one challenge I hear from industry, big and small. It's a national phenomenon, " he said before addressing the need for tighter borders to keep illegal immigrants out of the U.S.
Local representatives that attended the event included state Sen. John Gordner, Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver and Rep. Kurt Masser.